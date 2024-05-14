Courage begets courage on campus

History gives us conviction and guidance. Today, as we watch ravaging antisemitism and the defacing of the American flag on university campuses, prevalent examples in history of courage and bravery should spur us to respond.

In 1942, German medical student Hans Scholl was awakened to the persecution of Jews in the Western world. While serving on the Eastern Front, Scholl and his war buddies, Willi Graf and Alexander Schmorell, witnessed firsthand the Nazis’ murder of innocent Polish Jewish civilians.

Scholl committed to exposing the evil being done against the Jewish population. Together with Graf, Schmorell, Sophia Scholl, and Christoph Probst, he began secretly planting pamphlets on the campus of the University of Munich in Germany. This small resistance group titled themselves The White Rose — white roses being a symbol of purity and innocence in the face of evil. These pamphlets called upon students to rebel against the Nazi regime and the barbaric treatment of Jews with slogans of “We are your bad conscience. The White Rose will not leave you in peace.” and “We will not be silent.”

The leaflets appealed to college students, as they contained references to German literature while, on a deeper level, integrating Christian religious teaching, the bedrock of all morality. This was a way of changing minds, of getting readers to understand the actions of the Nazis and the students’ duty to resist them. The White Roses did not rally ignorant mobs together in the façade of a “protest.”

However, those who take courageous actions must be prepared for consequences. On February 22, 1934, Hans, Sophie, and Christoph were arrested, interrogated, and beheaded. Let it be said of these three noble Christians, “And others had trials of mockeries and stripes ... of whom the world was not worthy” (Hebrews 11:36, 38). Though their efforts seemed to have lasted only a few months, their rewards are eternal.

Rarely are we given such a time capsule in which our faith can be tested. Antisemitism has spread like wildfire on our campuses as pro-Hamas rallies enter their sixth month. Encampments where students say they will not leave until their universities agree to stand in solidarity with Hamas mimic how Nazis blocked Jewish students from entering their colleges. Even worse, the universities are passive about the decay of their students’ minds and souls; they give in to the irrational emotion and the chants of death. This echoes how the majority of the church was silent in Germany and Poland during the Holocaust.

Yet the courage of the White Roses can be seen in glimpses today as students start to rise up against the antisemitism on college campuses. Jews are finding the courage to represent themselves, like Julian Giordano at Harvard University and Sahar Tarkak at Yale University, Jewish students speaking out against the threats and violence against them on their campuses. Young Women for America leaders have already hosted twelve Israel Prayer Vigils on college campuses across the nation, with more on the way. Courage is contagious, and as the media begins to pick up on defenses of the Jewish people, others will have the bravery to follow.

Last week, the Philos Project, a Christian advocacy group for the Near East, gathered a coalition of Christians and Jews to rally at the University of Southern California. There are rays of light shining through the dark pit of university students who chant for death while hiding behind their shameful masks.

One of the tactics of these pro-Hamas encampments has been to tear down American flags, sometimes burning them, and then hoist the Palestinian flag on poles and statues. Those who support Hamas are also open about their hate for America as they chant “Death to America” at their protests. In a contrasting display of strength, a group of young men at the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill raised the star-spangled banner after it had shamefully been torn down. After resisting the mob and replacing the flag, the young men began to sing the National Anthem in honor of what our flag represents. In the days that followed, the presence of patriotism in resistance to terrorism grew as counter-protesters challenged pro-Hamas rallies at Ole Miss and the University of Alabama.

Let these actions of courage and patriotism be an encouragement as well as a charge to us all. May we not just say, “If I had been there, I would have stood up to racism and Jew-hatred.” The reality is that we are there, and we must muster the courage we claim. There are many ways to resist the lies and violence taking place today. This could be by hosting a prayer vigil, taking to social media to share facts and support, or engaging in conversation with those who support Hamas. Ripples make a wave, and small acts of courage gain momentum for great ones. And afterward, maybe 80 years from now, someone will look at your actions and be spurred to fight the good fight and finish the race.

Julia Campbell is Regional Coordinator for Young Women for America, the collegiate leadership program of Concerned Women for America.

Image via Pexels.