Columbia protestors throw world's biggest toddler tantrum when the cops show up

Columbia University finally called in the cops to deal with its antisemitic protestors occupying a university building after a burglary-style break-in, and stinking up the campus lawn with an illegal campout.

And what a bunch of screaming, bawling toddlers they had on their hands to arrest and haul off:

#BREAKING MASS ARRESTS as NYPD pour hundreds of cops inside Columbia University, Raiding Encampment



Video by Olga Fe Desk@freedomnews.tv to license pic.twitter.com/YnS6v4V00p — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) May 1, 2024

Look at them taking dives and pretending to be ‘injured’ for resisting arrest. Hear the squalling and screeching.

Overgrown toddlers, princelings, spoiled brats is what we have here, throwing extended tantrums all the way to the pokey. They acted like toddlers in one way after another through this sorry charade, and with the university having a big graduation to put on, it was time for them to go.

But toddlers they were until the end, in one way after another.

After smashing their way into a building, taking it over, and holding three janitors hostage, they demand the university to keep up with their feeding schedule:

Johannah King-Slutzky is a paid instructor & PhD candidate at Columbia University studying "theories of the imagination & poetry as interpreted through a Marxian lens." Now she's demanding that Columbia adminstrators bring food and water to the “protesters” illegally occupying… https://t.co/IIZn3bgRnz — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) April 30, 2024

And not bread and water like the hostages of Hamas in Israel sometimes get, but their picky preferences:

Columbia revolutionary students push limits of satire in demand for humanitarian fooddrops of sushi, acai,electrolyte water & glutefree croissants fr uni.



‘This is crazy to say because we’re on an Ivy League campus but this is, like, basic humanitarian aid we’re asking for’. https://t.co/SloU5YjzGj — S Sebag Montefiore (@simonmontefiore) April 30, 2024

Who’s she? Exactly who you’d expect:

As this wag notes, they didn’t think this through very well:

Every good revolutionary knows you have to pack snacks. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) April 30, 2024

They get takeout, of course, from their buddies, so they’re not exactly starving:

Protester-students occupying Hamilton Hall, who are starving because of the Columbia administration barring access to the campus, have their comrades smuggle in food through the gate. This is true oppression. pic.twitter.com/UJhc4rDiTG — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) April 30, 2024

But eventually, they got frog-marched out of there:

Red Carpet of Perp Shame.



All we need is Joan Rivers now critiquing from Heaven. https://t.co/nF34Nf166Z — SCRIBEMOON (@SCRIBEMOON) May 1, 2024

Naturally, they left a mess – for someone else to clean up after.

Clearly, the Univ. President inaction in this protest/riot created unsafe environments on campus.

I could imagine lawsuits coming. Zero leadership.



Inside trashed Columbia University hall after protesters' evicted

Columbia University protesters smashed windows, upended… pic.twitter.com/J1SWSPsQtU — floridanow1 (@floridanow1) May 1, 2024

Trying to dialogue with them is like trying to reason with a goat:

NEW: Columbia protester tells Fox News reporter to get out of her face after he asks multiple questions including why they held three janitors hostage.



Reporter: “Do you feel like it was right to hold 3 of the janitor workers hostage inside of the building?”



Protester: “I think… pic.twitter.com/ACzZqFIMN4 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) April 30, 2024

Who’s she? Exactly who you’d expect:

So who is this “revolutionary” who occupies the Hamilton Hall at @Columbia and demands that the university provides them food?



Well, she is a PhD candidate, and an “expert for progressive and leftist causes” 🤡



You can't make this up 🤣 pic.twitter.com/MErVzncrcR — Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) April 30, 2024

Congress’s low-I.Q. fire alarm puller insists he knows about this, too:

I am outraged by the level of police presence called upon nonviolent student protestors on Columbia and CCNY’s campuses. As an educator who has first hand experience with the over-policing of our schools, this is personal to me. — Congressman Jamaal Bowman (@RepBowman) May 1, 2024

Now they’re making up stuff. Didn’t this one get suspended a few days ago with Rep. Ilhan Omar’s daughter? What’s she doing back there creating new problems for the school with phony stories?

And why shouldn’t they be acting like toddlers? No matter what they do, there are no consequences:

They also took 2 hostages with Facility Services.

But all okey dokey. All charges dropped.

See how this works?

I have seen this from campus sexual assault activism. NO CONSEQUENCES https://t.co/WZnNaI2cMH — SCRIBEMOON (@SCRIBEMOON) April 30, 2024

No wonder the crowds cheered when the cops hauled these big bawlbabies off to the pokey.

NEW YORK CITY 🗽

HAPPENING NOW –

Crowds cheers on the NYPD bus filled with Columbia protestors leaving campus‼️

🔗 Ali Bauman

WW3INFO pic.twitter.com/yQLqFJand6 — SANTINO (@MichaelSCollura) May 1, 2024

Good riddance. It’s about time these big toddlers learn to act like adults.

Image: Twitter screen shot from FreedomNews.tv video