« Jews fight back at UCLA and then Mayor Karen Bass sends in the police
May 1, 2024

Columbia protestors throw world's biggest toddler tantrum when the cops show up

By Monica Showalter

Columbia University finally called in the cops to deal with its antisemitic protestors occupying a university building after a burglary-style break-in, and stinking up the campus lawn with an illegal campout.

And what a bunch of screaming, bawling toddlers they had on their hands to arrest and haul off:

 

 

Look at them taking dives and pretending to be ‘injured’ for resisting arrest. Hear the squalling and screeching.

Overgrown toddlers, princelings, spoiled brats is what we have here, throwing extended tantrums all the way to the pokey. They acted like toddlers in one way after another through this sorry charade, and with the university having a big graduation to put on, it was time for them to go.

But toddlers they were until the end, in one way after another.

After smashing their way into a building, taking it over, and holding three janitors hostage, they demand the university to keep up with their feeding schedule:

 

 

And not bread and water like the hostages of Hamas in Israel sometimes get, but their picky preferences:

 

 

Who’s she? Exactly who you’d expect:

As this wag notes, they didn’t think this through very well:

 

 

They get takeout, of course, from their buddies, so they’re not exactly starving:

 

 

But eventually, they got frog-marched out of there:

 

 

Naturally, they left a mess – for someone else to clean up after.

 

 

Trying to dialogue with them is like trying to reason with a goat:

 

 

Who’s she? Exactly who you’d expect:

 

 

Congress’s low-I.Q. fire alarm puller insists he knows about this, too:

 

 

Now they’re making up stuff. Didn’t this one get suspended a few days ago with Rep. Ilhan Omar’s daughter? What’s she doing back there creating new problems for the school with phony stories?

 

 

And why shouldn’t they be acting like toddlers? No matter what they do, there are no consequences:

 

 

No wonder the crowds cheered when the cops hauled these big bawlbabies off to the pokey.

 

 

Good riddance. It’s about time these big toddlers learn to act like adults.

Image: Twitter screen shot from FreedomNews.tv video

If you experience technical problems, please write to helpdesk@americanthinker.com