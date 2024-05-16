CNN’s Fareed Zakaria condescends to 'be honest about reality'

I have to admit none of this [election] is playing out as I thought it would. As someone worried about a second Trump term I think it is best to be honest about reality. … I wish [Biden] would do something more extreme [on immigration, namely, reinstate] Trump policy, you have to apply from your home country, and also … you have to be in Mexico to apply. … The trials keep him in the spotlight

and even convince some people in general that his prosecutions are politically motivated. This happens to be true in my opinion.

--CNN’s Fareed Zakaria, Black Conservative, May 13, 2024

After taking a look at the polls, and discovering, to his amazement, that the peasants do not want 10 million unknown people pouring illegally over the border and into their cities, demanding free stuff and taking their jobs, Zakaria has, in an apparently unfamiliar experience, found himself compelled to “be honest about reality.”

That is a first!

Note first, however, that Zakaria did not say that Biden’s immigration disaster has forced him to “be honest about reality.” He stated that after looking at the way the election is playing out (i.e., the polls), he feels compelled to “be honest about reality.”

In other words, if, after all the “grave damage” Biden had done to the country, he were leading by 3 points nationally, Fareed might not feel driven to “be honest about reality.”

It’s not about saving the country. It’s about saving his Democrats in November. Fareed does, after all, come from Harvard, and Claudine Gay has done the service of having exposed what that means. (Not that we didn't already know.)

Whatever the proximate cause of Fareed’s painful confrontation with reality, he admits that Trump’s border policies were correct. Prospective asylum seekers should have to apply from the home country and/or remain in Mexico while their claims are adjudicated rather than rushing in illegally and demanding the taxpayers take care of them. Imagine that! Fareed allows that it’s no longer racist to believe that the United States should enforce the border laws passed by Congress. Will wonders never cease!

Further, in his unfamiliar confrontation with reality, Fareed even admits that the prosecutions of Trump by Democrat state and district attorneys and judges are political. It is a bit surprising that Fareed seems to come to this conclusion reluctantly when it is entirely transparent that all of these prosecutions are political. It is clear that the absurd rape accusation by E. Jean Carroll and $83 million judgment and the four prosecutions since are all politically motivated. Do the videos of Democrat lackeys' laughing and giggling about Letitia James seizing Trump's properties and bankrupting him before the election offer a hint, even at Fareed’s Harvard?

One must, however, disagree with Fareed’s standard Democrat view that Biden is not getting the credit for his good economy. The economy might seem good at Obama’s massive carbon footprint at Martha’s Vineyard or at Biden’s various mansions. However, the peasants who actually work for a living in the lower classes might disagree.

First, it is not a great idea to lie about the economic statistics, for example, Joe’s lies to friendly Erin Burnett that the inflation rate was 9% when he took office and that he created 10 million jobs, when the peasants are suffering. In fact, inflation was 1.4% when Biden took office but shot up to 9.1% soon thereafter. Further, Biden did not create 10 million jobs. Most of those were jobs that simply returned after the pandemic ended, e.g., Mary was an ice cream scooper and lost her job when the pandemic hit but was rehired as a matter of course after it ended. This literally had NOTHING to do with Joe Biden.

Second, about 25% of the jobs created under Biden are government jobs, that is, more unaccountable jobs for people who don’t actually create anything but who vote for Democrats to pay them large salaries out of taxpayer money to sit in offices and check boxes on the endless government forms the peasants must fill out in order to be allowed to live. Since they don’t actually produce anything, but must be paid nice salaries by taxpayer dollars, there are fewer goods in the economy relative to amount of money in circulation. In other words, the peasant’s money has less purchasing power. This never bothers the elites because they can simply give themselves raises when their Russian caviar gets too expensive, an option not available to steelworkers and nurses.

Further, government jobs, hospitality jobs and healthcare jobs account for 83% of Biden’s new jobs. Hospitality jobs are notoriously low-paying and unsustainable, i.e., a slump in the economy quickly leads to hospitality layoffs. Similarly, healthcare workers are subject to burnout, stress, high turnover rates, long work hours, workforce shortages, school loan debt, and financial pressures for the less skilled half of that workforce. That is, whereas doctors and registered nurses are paid and treated fairly well albeit also with a lot of stress and paperwork, occupational and personal care therapists are neither paid nor treated nearly as well.

In other words, the only thing Fareed thinks Biden has in his favor is a good economy, but that is based on false or misleading economic numbers. It turns out that the peasants are not so dumb as the Harvard elitists think they are. It is worth remembering that the great Russian novelist, Leo Tolstoy, knew clearly how corrupt and out of touch the educated elites generally are, even, and especially, as they look in the mirror and tell themselves how brilliant they are. These things never change because they are built into the very nature of elitist hierarchies.

Fareed ends by suggesting that Biden can only turn it around by doing something “bold and dramatic to seize the initiative, on asylum policy ....”

There are only two problems with that.

The first is that even if Biden changed asylum policy now there are still upwards of 10 million of Biden’s illegals roaming around the country eating up resources that could have been spent on America’s poor and on the homeless defecating in the streets. That may not be a problem in Fareed’s affluent neighborhood but the peasants have to live with Biden’s chaos.

The second is that even if Biden suddenly changed asylum policy just before the election, no one has any reason to believe that, if re-elected, he would not simply go back to deliberately encouraging the “influx of Hispanic voters [Biden’s words].”

Fareed does not appear to grasp any better than Biden does that the president is supposed to govern for all the country, not for himself and his party while he insults half of the country. Biden could have and should have done this from the beginning in 2021 but his handlers had different ideas. Biden and the Democrats clearly do not care about the peasants. They care about their own money and power. The peasants see this all too clearly now.

As Bill O’Reilly puts it,

[T]he Biden border apathy is vivid almost beyond compare. We all see it.

He ... Doesn't ... Care.

Image: Screen shot from CNN video, via YouTube