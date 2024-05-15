Citing NYC’s lifeguard shortage, Mayor Eric Adams wants to tap migrant hordes to fill the roster, seeing as they’re ‘excellent swimmers’

Is this the new “wetback” slur? Methinks so.

Thanks to the “anti-racist” Democrats (but who else?), the verboten “wetbacks” pejorative got a breath of new life during a press conference yesterday, when New York City mayor Eric Adams used a novel phrase to refer to the illegal aliens clogging up the sidewalks, hotels, and repurposed warehouses; lamenting the short-staffed lifeguard rosters around the city, Adams suggested tapping the migrants for the role because, they’re “excellent swimmers.”

Here’s the story, from local New York outlet PIX11:

Mayor Eric Adams has come under fire for suggesting migrants could make good lifeguards because they are ‘excellent swimmers’ during a news conference on Tuesday. ‘If we had a migrant and asylum seeker plan that states those jobs that we are in high demand, we could expedite,’ Adams said. ‘How do we have a large body of people that are in our city and country that are excellent swimmers, and at the same time we need lifeguards?’

Oof, talk about a blunder of Bidenite proportions.

Now ironically, illegals aren’t really swimming across the Rio Grande anymore—Joe Biden and his bureaucrats are buying their plane tickets and importing them directly, or busing them up from the Darien Gap. But secondly, it’s unlikely that the migrants Adams wants to employ as lifeguards are really even “excellent” swimmers—much of the river is shallow and easily waded across, yet these people still drown in large numbers. Though most importantly, rescue swimming is entirely different from regular swimming, and these are American jobs, meant for American citizens.

We’ve got Jill Biden, who exchanged “see say pwodway” for “sí, se puede” and announced that Hispanics are as “unique” as the Tex-Mex “breakfast tacos” of San Antonio, and now we’ve got Eric Adams and his “excellent swimmers” association.

Yeah, “excellent” people alright:

All in all, another total fail from the Democrats who never shut up about racist tropes.

Image from X.