Bill Maher has a 2018 video of Stormy Daniels contradicting her trial testimony

Alvin Bragg’s case against Donald Trump alleges that Trump committed multiple felonies of unknown nature by writing checks to his attorney in a way that did not violate federal campaign laws. Although the attorney had used that money to cut a check to porn actress Stormy Daniels, anything Daniels had to say about an alleged tryst with Trump is irrelevant to these ludicrous charges. But Bragg and Judge Merchan couldn’t resist trying to embarrass Trump, so there she was. That may have been a mistake because Daniels’ testimony was a disaster...and Bill Maher has now unearthed an old Daniels interview contradicting a major part of her testimony.

One of Daniels’s main contentions on the stand was that she felt used and abused by Trump. How dare a man assume that, just because she had sex for money and was an exhibitionist and allegedly went up alone to a billionaire’s hotel room and didn’t object to his advances, she wanted to have sex. She was the victim here. She was traumatized.

However, Bill Maher, who keeps calling out his own party, unearthed footage of an interview he had in 2018 with Stormy Daniels, who was singing a very different tune about her emotional state:

BREAKING: Clip resurfaces of Stormy Daniels in 2018 telling Bill Maher she 'wasn't coerced'



In court this week she said Trump blocked her from leaving and she blacked out



She lied in court pic.twitter.com/Nj6vcFwDZi — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) May 12, 2024

If I were Trump’s attorneys, now that Maher has unearthed this footage, I would ask the judge to re-open her cross-examination so that I could impeach her earlier testimony. The jury needs to see that, apparently, she is a liar.

What I believe happened here is that Bragg thought that he could use the courtroom to prove that Trump was lying when he made public statements that he’d never had sex with Stormy Daniels. That’s obviously an improper use of the trial because Stormy Daniels’s testimony is irrelevant to the issues in the case (well, the issues are actually irrelevant, too, since the felony claims are imaginary). The judge should have blocked the testimony. However, Merchan is as corrupt as Bragg, so he, too, thought that Stormy would embarrass Trump and make him look like a liar before the public.

Instead, Bragg and Merchan may have discredited themselves even in front of a New York jury that has obviously been primed to rule against Trump. Every witness has been bad for the prosecution, and Stormy has been the worst of all. She spoke of hating Trump, explained that she’d be a judgment deadbeat, and has now been caught in a seeming lie. And that doesn’t even include her craziness about speaking to dead people.

There’s an old saying about giving someone enough rope to hang themselves. There’s another old saying about being careful what you wish for because you might get it. And of course, there’s the ancient Greek concept of hubris. Every one of those is playing out in the New York courtroom and, for Democrats, Stormy may prove to be the perfect storm.

