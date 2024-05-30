Bidenomics: Fast food is so expensive it’s now considered a ‘luxury’ by nearly 80% of Americans

When 4 out of 5 Americans are so strapped for cash that they consider McDonald’s a splurge, something is not right with the economy. And, according to an item out at Fox News, that’s exactly the case. Here’s what Breck Dumas reported just a few days back:

Nearly 80% of Americans now consider fast food a ‘luxury’ due to high prices Has a trip through the drive-through become an extravagance? The vast majority of Americans say so. A recent nonprobability survey conducted by LendingTree found 78% of consumers now consider fast food to be a ‘luxury’ purchase due to how expensive the meals have become. Half of those polled said they view fast food as a luxury because they’re struggling financially.

Now I’m mom of two boys, and I make a huge effort to feed them a clean and whole foods diet—breakfast is beef or eggs, lunch is beef, fruit, and cheese, dinner is beef and sometimes chicken—so we rarely eat out, whether that’s at a sit-down restaurant or fast-food joint, mostly because I’m not about to spend a ton of my hard-earned money on food that’s full of legitimate toxic sludge (soybean and canola oil, “meat” and “protein” from unknown sources, glyphosate-covered GMO grains, and corn syrup or artificial dyes). But on the rarest of occasions, we will stop and get Chick-fil-A (they’ve historically used 100% peanut oil), and the last time we did, I was blown away by how much it cost—and we don’t even do the meals and sides, instead getting the “entrée” options.

My colleague Monica Showalter actually wrote on the surging fast-food prices the other day; from her blog:

Joe Biden is losing working-class voters across racial lines based on his Bidenomics economy, and one of the reasons is the rise in fast-food prices, Axios writes. … That’s Bidenflation for you, eating into your fast-food hamburger, along with your groceries and your gas prices.

For additional context, Dumas provides a few other data points in his Fox News report:

Fast-food price hikes have outpaced inflation in recent years. Data from the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis shows the cost of fast-food meals is up 41% from 2017, while the consumer price index has risen by 35.9%. Columnist Dan O’Donnell of the free market think tank the MacIver Institute wrote in a blog post on Thursday that prices on ‘basic items like McDonald’s cheeseburgers and Chick-fil-A nuggets have risen as much as 200% in less than five years with dire consequences for the lower- and middle-class families who make up much of the fast food customer base.’

See, “build back better” does work! It’s bankrupting us all, which is exactly what it was intended to do! But, according to the millionaire grifter decomposing before our very eyes though, Americans “have the money to spend” to weather such price surging.

You know what else is a “luxury” in the era of Bidenomics?

Being able to own a modest, single-family home;

Owning a modest used car;

Having the money to put gas in said car;

Having the money to pay your basic utility bills;

Being able to buy groceries without maxing out a credit card;

Having the money to put your children into sports;

Having private health insurance;

Having even just $1,000 in a “for emergency” savings account.

What else am I missing?

