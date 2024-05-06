Bidenbucks working with far-left NGOs to slant the election for Democrats -report

Amid falling poll numbers and abysmal job approval numbers, Joe Biden is spending big on his re-election.

Not his own money, of course, of which he has plenty: Yours.

According to John Solomon's JustTheNews:

The federal government is working with left-wing organizations to implement “Bidenbucks,” which is President Biden’s executive order to turn as many federal agencies as possible into get-out-the-vote (GOTV) centers across all states. The Department of Justice worked with left-wing organizations to determine how to implement Biden’s executive order to use the federal government to register voters, which began after one of those groups aided the Biden administration with creating the executive order. In March 2021, Biden signed Executive Order 14019, often referred to by critics as “Bidenbucks,” which alludes to "Zuckerbucks," the approximately $400 million from Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg widely alleged to have been funneled through left-leaning nonprofits to turn out the Democratic vote in the 2020 presidential election. According to the Executive Order, “The head of each agency shall evaluate ways in which the agency can, as appropriate and consistent with applicable law, promote voter registration and voter participation,” including "soliciting and facilitating approved, nonpartisan third-party organizations and State officials to provide voter registration services on agency premises.”

On the surface, that sounds like a nice thing, having voter registration forms at the food stamp or welfare office, an obvious bid to draw in Democrat voters based on those voters' need for government "services."

But it's not like that at all, according to the report. It's federal agencies forking over cash to far-left and grossly partisan NGOs with records of donating cash to Democrats to rope in more voters, in a one-hand-washes-the-other dynamic. JustTheNews didn't have any cash numbers about how much taxpayer cash has been shelled out for these contracts with radical leftwing groups, but if Zuckerbucks, which many argue was most instrumental in swinging the election to Biden are any indication, it could be in the hundreds of millions.

JustTheNews continued:

According to public records obtained by the Heritage Foundation’s Oversight Project, the DOJ had a “listening session” in July 2021 with multiple non-governmental organizations (NGOs) regarding the implementation of “Bidenbucks.” Heritage found that every NGO participant whose political donation history or party affiliation could be identified was Democrat except for a Green Party member.

And there are a lot of leftwing crazies among them:

Some of the NGOs included: AFL-CIO, AFSCME; The American Civil Liberties Union; The Anti-Defamation League; Black Voters Matter; Brennan Center for Justice at NYU; Common Cause; Democracy Fund; Demos; End Citizens United/Let America Vote; The Fair Elections Center; Fair Fight Action; FairVote; Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights; The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights; The Mexican American Defense and Education Fund (MALDEF); NAACP; National Education Association; National Urban League; Native American Rights Fund, League of Women Voters; Open Society Policy Center; and The Southern Poverty Law Center.

You see any Republican- or conservative- or libertarian-friendly groups among these? Me, neither. Obviously, this is a crony cash shovelout with the naked aim of getting votes in return. They aren't going to be spending money on Republican-friendly areas with that cash. They'll be heading for welfare offices, prisons, criminal justice "reform" advocacies, places where illegals gather, and other non-voter areas, to scarf up voter registrations, legally done or not, always to pad totals in order to obtain more funds.

Obviously, it's a get-out-the-vote-for-Joe-Biden fund, done by private groups with no ethical compunctions towards nonpartisanship, such as may be seen in government agencies, all on the taxpayer dime.

That's thievery of public funds and the awful thing is, the Zuckerbucks scheme, of which this was a model, is still operating too, in states where they haven't been banned.

It's the unholiest politicization of government functions anyone can even seen, and again, done on our dime. This cries out for legal challenges and congressional investigations, this is not how elections are supposed to go, nor will they result in a fair election. They will result in a Castro-style election, such as is seen in hellholes like Cuba.

Is it any wonder that public confidence in elections is at an all-time low? This is one good reason why. Why is this even legal?

Image: Pixabay / Pixabay License