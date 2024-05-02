Biden's political knife-woman also stabbed her husband, and lied about it to Congress

Joe Biden's civil rights chief at the Department of Justice, Kristen Clarke, has always been a problem.

She's been hauled into Congress for her draconian, flimsy and politicized prosecutions of pro-life activists, effectively acting as Joe Biden's knifewoman to punish his political pro-life enemies as if on a political mission closely connected to Joe Biden's bid to stick it to his political opponents.

I wrote about her record of it here.

Now we learn she's quite the knifewoman in a more literal sense, and a leading congressmember says she lied about it under oath.

Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke admitted Wednesday that she was arrested and chose not to disclose the legal matter during her Senate confirmation process because it had been expunged from her record. During her 2021 confirmation process, Clarke, who heads the Justice Department’s civil rights division, was asked by Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) in a questionnaire if she’d “ever been arrested for or accused of committing a violent crime against any person.” Clarke responded, “No.” The Daily Signal reported Tuesday that Clarke was arrested in Maryland in relation to a domestic violence complaint back in 2006. The outlet cited court documents, her ex-husband Reginald Avery and text messages between Avery and the head of the American Accountability Foundation, a conservative nonprofit group. Avery told the outlet that his finger was “sliced to the bone” after Clarke allegedly came at him with a knife after he revealed that he was cheating on her. Charges against Clarke were dropped, and more than a year later, she filed paperwork that would wipe the arrest from her record. ... Clarke asserted that since the arrest was expunged, she wasn’t required to disclose it to lawmakers. “When given the option to speak about such traumatic incidents in my life, I have chosen not to,” the Biden administration official said. “I didn’t believe during my confirmation process and I don’t believe now that I was obligated to share a fully expunged matter from my past.”

Which sounds mighty convenient for her, given that she wanted to be confirmed as Joe's enforcer at Justice.

She claims she was an abused woman, but that could have been explained out in her confirmation hearing. That she didn't is suspicious as the only spousal abuse we can see now is from her. She literally knifed her husband. While it's normal for most women (or men) to be angry at a philandering spouse, most don't pull the knife out and start stabbing.

Another suspicious element that could have been cleared up in the confirmation process but now looks funny is why the charges were dropped. She's been politically connected for a long time. Were the charges dropped because charges against violent criminals are routinely dropped these days by Soros district attorneys, or because of her political connections? The questions are still there. Most other people who pull knives on their spouses, even ones who seem unduly provoked or have mitigating factors see jailtime.

Which brings us to where we are now -- Clarke clearly lied to Congress, claiming a legal technicality, when if her story held water, probably would have not stopped her confirmation.

Her propensity for violence is suspicious, but her willingness to lie to Congress -- as well as politicize justice -- is surely grounds for impeachment. Sen. Cotton is calling for her to resign, but the experience with Alejandro Mayorkas and Bob Menendez pretty well tells us that there's no such thing as holding a Democrat accountable.

Maybe Congress should just keep her held up in hearings for the remainder of Joe Biden's miserable term. Whatever they do, this person is clearly unfit for public office and should never be allowed near the levers of power. They should at minimum, keep the heat on. Joe Biden's presidency is full of these flawed characters and the results for the country speak for themselves.

Image: New America, via Flickr // CC BY 2.0 DEED