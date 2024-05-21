Biden goes full racialist

A few years ago, President George W. Bush spoke at our son's Southern Methodist University graduation.

He was joined by first lady Laura, who is a graduate.

His speech made us laugh, but it was very inspirational. He spoke to the parents and the young people looking ahead. It was a wonderful moment and something that the graduates can tell their kids about. How many can say that a president spoke at their graduation?

Yesterday, President Biden spoke at Morehouse College and it was pathetic. Let's check out some of his lines

He acknowledged student protests over the war in Gaza, saying that he heard their pleas — even as he faced silent protests during his speech. Biden also touted his administration’s policies — specifically on race and funding for HBCUs. “I’ve walked the picket line and defended the rights of workers. I’m relieving the burden of student debt — many of you already had the benefit of it,” Biden said. “And the Supreme Court told me I couldn’t, I found two other ways to do it.” “And I, in addition to the original $7 billion investment HBCUs, I’m investing 16 billion more dollars for our history because you’re vital to our nation,” he added. Biden also denounced people who he claims are attacking freedoms, taking aim at voting laws in Georgia. Today in Georgia, they won’t allow water to be available to you while you wait in line to vote in the election. What the hell’s that all about? I’m serious, think about it,” Biden said. “And then constant attacks on black election workers who count your vote, insurrectionists who stormed the Capitol with Confederate flags are called patriots by some. Not in my house.” He also took direct aim at former President Donald Trump, denouncing his election opponent’s remarks about illegal immigrants “poisoning” the blood of the country.

Yes, you got it. Trump is bad and getting worse. No water if you are voting in Georgia. And I'm going around the Supreme Court to pander for your vote.

Do you get the feeling that President Biden is concerned about black voters? More than that, does he understand why they are leaving the ranks? Maybe some black blue-collar workers are angry that they are bailing out college students. Or maybe some black fathers don't want their daughters losing the athletic scholarships to men pretending to be women? Or maybe some blacks are tired of being treated like blacks? The president wants us to think that this is Mississippi 1950 or some moment in the past.

So the country needs a uniter and we got a cynical racialist divider. We got a so-called moderate who is telling young black men and women that the country hates them because of their skin color. Hard to believe that Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. would be proud of this speech!

The moderate fooled us again.