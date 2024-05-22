Bagel holes as a metaphor for your wallet under Biden

To my chagrin, my "everything bagel" hole from a well-known commercial bagel maker is now three times the size of what it was last week.

Where there was often no hole at all to sometimes being the size of a dime, the holes are now large enough to pass a shot glass through, leaving very little actual dough. (Bear with me here). I see this as yet another transfer from my wallet to Joe Biden's wallet. Or to the DEI reparations fund. As in all things government, we get screwed while our profligate government gets more and more of our money to give to illegal immigrants, welfare cheats, deadbeat college students, and "stimulus" beneficiaries.

Get to work, America.

Bagel makers (and all business owners) have to contend with Biden's confiscatory inflation: It is more expensive for bakers to do ordinary business, so if they don't raise their prices, they will go out of business. Bagel-wise, tripling the size of the bagel hole means they use less dough. Using less dough means more bagels per dough-batch while charging us the same amount. The business hangs on but the customer gets less bagel for his buck.

And so it is with much of everything under Biden's massive inflation and regulation. Our dollars buy far less but government gets far more in taxes. When businesses go out of business because of inflation, that business' taxes will dry up as well, leaving less for our ravenous government, who promptly will raise everyone's taxes to make up for the shortfall. It's a nasty, punitive, typical Democrat economy.

Our dollars buy less gas. The truckers who keep food supplies, medical supplies, and building supplies moving throughout the country need to spend a good bit more money on diesel fuel than under Trump. That cuts into their paycheck. When it's no longer worth driving a truck, the food chain and everything else is negatively affected because the drivers will quit. They cannot live on starvation rations.

Only a tax revolution (or another Trump presidency) can change this. Joe seems to be deaf and blind to the economic havoc he has wreaked on hard-working Americans. At the same time, government payouts to people who don't work is going up, not down, because it is easier to get Bidenbucks than before. Democrats have been able to find more victims of "systemic racism" and "white privilege" to give free money to. People who work and pay taxes suffer most from this, which is probably the point of the DEI/affirmative action crowd who love "Palestine" but hate Israel, and who believe they deserve BidenBucks, which are really your bucks.

Everything the Biden administration, run by Obama holdovers, has done hurts white, working class men and women, the people who don't use BidenBucks. To the Obamaphiles, people shouldn't have to work. They should get food, housing, utilities, cell phones, and a college education for free. You know, like in China and Russia.

With our dollars buying less and bagel holes getting bigger, isn't it time once again to ask Democrat voters, especially black voters, "What have you got to lose?" Vote for Trump who, guaranteed, will cut inflation at least in half, probably more.

America can no longer afford Biden bagels.

Image: Pixabay / Pixabay License