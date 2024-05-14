Another 'historic first' from Kamala Harris: Spewing the 'f bomb' at rallies

In her quest to appear 'authentic' to voters, Kamala Harris has come up with her best solution: Spewing the 'f bomb' at campaign events.

According to Breitbart News, Harris showed up at the annual Asian Pacific American Institute for Congressional Studies Legislative Leadership Summit in Washington, D.C., starting with a tired appeal to identity politics:

“So, here’s the thing about breaking barriers. Breaking barriers does not mean you start on one side of the barrier and you end up on the other side,” Harris began. “There’s breaking involved. And, when you break things, you get cut, and you may bleed. And it is worth it every time, every time.” Harris added that young people should walk into rooms with their chins up and shoulders held high, whether the room be “a meeting room, a board room, a courtroom” or even a hearing room. “We have to know that, sometimes, people will open the door for you and leave it open,” Harris added. “Sometimes, they won’t, and then you need to kick that f**king door down.” After Harris’s comments, she began laughing and responded by saying, “Excuse my language” as the audience cheered.

Kamala Harris is so cringe. pic.twitter.com/GYb9kHSetZ — Freyja™ (@FreyjaTarte) May 13, 2024 "...and then you need to kick that f*cking door down"?

Sounds like she'd also include a shopping mall in that call to "break barriers" so as to go ahead and walk off with that $10,000 designer handbag, too. Maybe that's what she meant by 'courtroom.'

Naturally, it was followed by her trademark hyena laugh and all were in for a good time.

But to the rest of us, it represents quite a slide downward in matters of civility.

Who the heck uses an 'f bomb' at rallies? It's as if she's normalizing the vulgarity, and working to make it common. It's the kind of language used by blue-city ward heelers in smoke-filled rooms behind closed doors.

Sound like what the voters are looking for in a president or vice president? You'd think she'd have just the minimal self-control to keep that kind of language from reaching the public. Sure, politicians like George W. Bush has been caught using this kind of language. But not in public, just from carelessly placed microphones that got overheard and magnified by the press as major scandals.

But Kamala, with her stolid two strands of pearls and 1990s suit wardrobe, combined with her far-left, yet San Francisco establishment views, has always had contradictions of this kind surrounding her. While sending the message that she's respectable, she's tried hard to make herself look dirtier than she is and falling flat doing it. She claimed to have smoked pot and listened to the "music" of Snoop Dogg while in college, (when that gangsta rapper didn't even appear on the scene until years later), even as she was well known as Caifornia's state attorney general for throwing petty pot smokers in jail and leaving them there beyond their terms, in order to use their manpower to fight wildfires. Miss 'Tough-on-Crime' was really a smelly pot smoker listening to subliterate rap music because behind that suit, she's so cool.

Anyone can see how fake that is. Now she's hurling 'f bombs' at rallies so that everyone knows that she has a vocabulary like an overflowing toilet even in public, even as she shops for expensive French cookware on junkets.

As for what she's pushing that that 'f bomb,' used as an intensifier, that's pretty disgusting, too -- if you're a minority, you're always right, and if you don't get what you want, then use force to get it. Nothing about respecting the system one wants to inherit, just trash it and take power and too bad if other people don't like it, and never mind that what you are inheriting has been soiled by you.

Those kinds of contradictions certainly sum up her undistinguished career, except that her way of 'breaking barriers' was to sleep with powerful men and somehow end up with political favors for it.

What a hideous new low in our political life -- a tramp of a politician now seeks to lower the national discourse by substituting 'f bombs' for actual thoughts and calls to action.

It's one more reason to vote this team out of office. Care about the civility in your country? Best to vote out this vulgar bounder. One reason, of many.

Image: Twitter screen shot