A white man asserts his dominance over a black woman, but it’s okay because he’s ‘trans’ and playing sports

So many of the left’s narratives are rooted in fiction rather than fact, which is why so often we catch them manipulating data, or outright making up scenarios to support what they’re claiming is real—changing parameters for “crime” to suggest that crime is decreasing, placing most temperature gauges near hot airport tarmacs and not proportionate to the water-land make-up of the earth, the Nascar “noose” garage pull, Jussie Smollett’s “this is MAGA country” attack, the black high school employee who allegedly used AI to frame the white principal for a racist tirade, etc.

But finally the social justice warriors who swear that patriarchy and a white oppressor/black oppressed paradigm at play are in luck, as they no longer have to rely on disinformation and dredging up something that no longer exists—the dead-and-gone institution of chattel slavery in the West—to make a point…because I found a domineering white man exploiting the strength and physicality afforded to him by his biological sex to put a black woman to heel.

It’s a twofer!

This is Deta Hedman, a Jamaican-born semi-professional darts player who’s ranked at the very top of her sport on-and-off for years:

Image: Darts Planet TV, CC BY 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons, unaltered.

And this is Noa-Lynn van Leuven, a white man in drag:

Image: @Darts Actueel, CC BY 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons, unaltered.

The two darts players were scheduled to compete, but Hedman forfeited the match; when reports emerged that she pulled out due to a sickness, she pushed back, and said this: “No fake illness I said I wouldn’t play a man in a ladies event.”

Good for her.

But, despite the fact that a white man is oppressing a black woman, actively trying to rob her of a sports victory and the due financial compensation, the social justice warriors of the progressive Democrat left are either AWOL or MIA—they’re not by her side, fighting to keep that dreaded white man at bay, but in fact…they’re denigrating her as a “transphobic grifter” and telling her to “accept the rules” or get out of the sport. (While darts is often a coed sport, this was specifically a “women’s” tournament.)

Hedman is the grifter? In what universe? Grifting is petty, small-scale swindling. Hedman became a champion of her sport through hard work and dedication, not by exploiting immutable characteristics for an unfair advantage over someone lacking those same traits…which is exactly what van Leuven did.

I can’t find an accurate source for how much prize money van Leuven took home, but according to a darts outlet, the winner of the ladies Denmark Open (the competition from which Hedman withdrew) would take home “12,000 Danish Kroner (1610 euros).” Van Leuven lost in the semi-finals, so it stands to reason that he still took home a nice chunk of change.

But men would never swindle women out of anything! This whole “trans” movement isn’t a scam, but people living out who they were truly meant to be, right?

Does anyone remember this? It’s a 1994 Bud Light commercial that sees men dressing in drag to beat women at a billiards competition to win free beer:

Huh, imagine that.

Image: Free image, Pixabay license.