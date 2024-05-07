A wake-up call for American Jews and moderate Democrats

Garden-variety Democrats and Jews have reached a cognitive dissonance moment. The ongoing campus occupation by students and outside agitators has ripped off the mask of the lies of Marxism, a truth that can only be ignored by willful blindness.

Are ordinary Democrats, who pride themselves on their humanism, now seeing they have hitched their wagon to the wrong horse? Do they understand that, by continuing to support Joe Biden, his administration’s actions, and the anti-Semitic positions of these campus leftists, they are knowingly and willingly participating in America’s destruction?

There’s a history here: In the early 1900s, Teddy Roosevelt, the racist Woodrow Wilson, FDR, and others implemented a streamlined, Americanized Marxism for modern society under the title of progressivism. From their initiative flowed our unconstitutional current administrative state and our move away from federalism.

By the late 20th century, progressive leftists had completely captured the Democrat party, the rational, ‘old school,’ patriotic, and anti-communist Democrat voice was silenced. The movement redefined the Frankfort School’s Critical Theory into Critical Race Theory, leading to three decades of worsening societal relationships between the races, which was designed to upend society through Identity Politics.

Until the scales fall from their eyes and they reject what progressive Democrats stand for, old-fashioned Democrats and Jews have nowhere to go. They are stuck with a cesspool of every dangerous and destructive economic and political idea that modern Marxist theory designed to destroy the American culture and, eventually, its existence.

There is, roughly speaking, a 75% Venn Diagram overlap of interests between the totalitarian, authoritarian supporters of Islam and Marxism. That makes their current alignment over the Palestinian issue a natural. They both are antisemitic, anti-capitalist, anti-freedom, anti-women, and totalitarian racists who use the same tools the Nazis used and other fascists/communists used to achieve and maintain power.

The currently unspoken conflict between the Marxists and the Islamists is that Islam is virulently theocratic fundamentalism, while Marxists espouse atheistic secularism. This will eventually have them at each other’s throats, but that will happen when they’ve passed the ‘enemy of my enemy is my friend’ stage.

The current campus occupation should be a wake-up call for progressive Jewish Americans. Until now, they have been able to support all the leftist causes, even to the point of supporting the Palestinian cause over Israel’s survival, transgenders over women, and climate alarm over sanity. But now, the danger is right in their faces.

October 7 and the progressive Democrat response means that on campuses and, increasingly, in urban areas, Jews are the targets of escalating violent rhetoric and action in America—and it comes from the very people whose movement they supported. On several of the more radical campuses, Jews are faced with bodily harm, are blocked from accessing school buildings, and are even told to die. Even leftist professors who are Jewish have felt the sting of the movement, with their administrators turning off their key card access, protesters showing up at private dining events hosted by a Jewish professor and disrupting with megaphones, and calls for the death of not just Israel (that ‘river to the sea’ thing), but for the exclusion of Jews from society.

Hollywood must be facing a terrible cognitive dissonance, or its leftist Jewish members are able to keep their fingers in their ears, going “la-la-la-la” when asked to comment, even as their own children who are students at these universities are being threatened. Is there a clearer example of insanity?

This is a wake-up call for us all, but most especially for the Jews, who are, as is so often the case, the canary in the coal mine. American Jews will be the first ones they come for, as Martin Niemöller said and as history proved. And unlike Niemöller’s list, this time Jews will be the first in line because all the victim categories in his poem preceding the Jews are already on the side of the left in today’s world. Jews must wake up to this existential threat and take action!

And to non-Jewish liberals and the street mob leftists: Don’t be smug. You will be next, long before they come for conservatives like me.

Image: The fusion of Islam and Marxism (Cal Poly Humboldt), edited for clarity. X screen grab.

Lewis Dovland is a passionate observer of America’s future direction with a focus on exposing the “Big Picture” end goals of the progressive Marxist movement and how we can prevail. Email at Lewis.Dovland@gmail.com.