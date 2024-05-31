A Trump Senate endorsement worth noting

The Virginia Republican primary vote is scheduled for June 18, although early voting started May 7. This is an especially important primary for conservative Virginians that will enable them to choose from five potential candidates the one who can potentially beat the incumbent U.S. senator, Tim Kaine (D).

Despite the importance of this statewide Virginia primary, I and most of my conservative friends who would like to see Senator Kaine retired would have never known about it. That was changed when a Newsmax article announced that Donald Trump had just endorsed retired Navy captain Hung Cao for the job.

Cao, like Trump, is a political novice. However, Cao’s life experiences were very different from Trump’s. Cao came to the U.S. as a refugee from communist Vietnam in 1975. While here he completed college and went on to serve 25 years in Navy Special Operations with deployments to Iraq, Afghanistan, and Somalia.

You may recall that Senator Kaine became well known nationally in 2016 as Hillary Clinton’s vice presidential running mate. Thankfully, the Clinton/Kaine machine lost to Trump/Pence. After the loss, Kaine went back to his day job in the Senate and continued to support all of the Dem’s woke agenda.

Meanwhile, Hillary ranted about her loss, claiming that Trump’s win was fraudulent due to colluding with Russia. As a result, the country wasted years and millions of dollars investigating Hillary’s infamous fake Steele dossier while simultaneously holding a kangaroo court–type investigation of the false claim the Jan. 6 demonstrations equaled an “insurrection” led by Trump and his supporters who dared to question the validity of the 2020 election. Many Jan. 6 participants remain jailed to this day, some without a trial, and many more are unjustly being targeted by threats of similar prosecutions.

Regarding Trump’s surprise Senate endorsement, I had heard of Hung Cao from a previous state-level election. He lost that one to an incumbent state delegate in a very blue district. During that contest, Cao released one of the most viral political ads ever. “In Cao’s video advertisement, the Navy veteran can be seen pounding his fist on a table, explaining that the pounding sound was the last sound his parents heard before their parents were taken away during the night, never to be seen again.” This same type of communist tactic has been increasingly used by the Biden DOJ against Trump, those who worked for Trump, and anyone else standing in the way of the Dem’s woke agenda. Cao effectively made that point in his old video, so it’s no wonder he gets Trump’s endorsement.

The apparent lack of interest in the Virginia primary by GOP leadership and local media makes me wonder who the heck is running the campaign in Virginia. Do they believe that exerting any effort to unseat longtime incumbent Senator Kaine is futile? This past Thursday, John Reid, the early morning guy on the WRVA radio in Richmond, Va., seemed to confirm my suspicion.

The GOP will need a lot more courageous leaders like Hung Cao and Trump. Otherwise, our future will be a woke one-party Dem-run tyranny, with more FBI agents sent out to pound on our doors while carrying lethal weapons.

Image: Hung Cao (right). Credit: U.S. Navy via Picryl.