A meme for Biden: Let’s go!

Desperate to reach disaffected young voters, the Biden campaign is recruiting a meme manager. Good luck with that.

The incumbent will have a challenging job, and is likely going to be underpaid. Other than failing lawfare, a bunch of media Mini-Me malcontents, and unhinged supporters like Robert De Niro, what do they have? The vast majority of Americans were better off under Trump. The world, too, for that matter.

By contrast, a meme manager for the Trump campaign would be one of the most entertaining jobs in America. There’s just so much fodder to portray Biden as an imbecile, liar, Grim Reaper, cheat, and Dem demagogue. Actually, it wouldn’t be portraying him as such, but more reflecting reality.

The Biden campaign is offering about $85,000 per annum to manage memes, but a techno-idiot could do it for free for Trump. Indeed, on my first try it took me only an hour to produce (using a free account on imgflip.com, and with images generated by Craiyon.com) the amateurish meme pasted below. Imagine what a proper graphics artist could do.

“Let’s Go Brandon” is a famous meme that still resonates, and it doesn’t take much creativity or effort to tweak the timely message as in the image presented below.

De Niro: One of your movies was titled Analyze This. Well, now you can Meme This. Let’s Go!

Image: Noel Williams via Imgflip