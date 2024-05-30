A law enforcement officer looks at the use-of-force policy for the raid on Mar-a-Lago

Many people are reading far too much into the recent release of the FBI’s use of force policy (UOF) in the raid on Mar-a-Lago search (MAL). During my career, I wrote and served hundreds of search warrants. Based on my experience, the inclusion of UOF policy isn’t significant in the raid on MAL, as I will explain later. The UOF is the least of our worries. With today’s mistrust of law enforcement, I understand where this confusion comes from, but it’s confusion, nevertheless.

When the National Archives (NARA) made the unprecedented referral to the FBI, they all jumped on this opportunity to justify a search of MAL. It’s reasonable to believe the DOJ, FBI, and the CIA wanted to search for copies of the binder on the Russian Collusion narrative and other related information that President Trump declassified and ordered to be released to the public.

The DOJ and FBI let the clock run out and failed to comply with the lawful order of the President. I suspect they were sweating that President Trump maintained his copies. These copies would expose their criminal activity in a RICO conspiracy coup to unseat a sitting President.

When I worked in law enforcement, I never included a use-of-force policy in my briefings. Everyone was expected to know the policies and laws of UOF. The briefings could be short or lengthy, depending on the crime involved and the suspect’s background.

These briefings generally included discussing the crimes involved, what was authorized to search for, and tactical information regarding the place to be searched. With known dangers, more care was given to the briefings in some instances. In some cases, I used our SWAT team to make entries. It was not unusual to give directions to the nearest trauma center. I don’t recall having a paramedic unit on standby, but it’s not unheard of.

My sources say the FBI use of force policy is read aloud at all FBI search warrant briefings.

My reading of this paragraph regarding the rules of engagement is as follows: If Trump (aka FPOTUS ) were to arrive, the big wigs (EM, or Executive Management, and/or OSC, or On Scene Commander) would handle talking with FPOTUS and/or the Secret Service.

I don’t see anyone intending to start a gunfight by including the UOF policy as a green light. Still, situations can go south at any second when there are this many armed officers involved in political dog and pony shows, i.e., WACO, Ruby Ridge, the SWAT raid on Mark Houck’s house (acquitted), and the SWAT raids and arrests of numerous J6’ers.

I have issues with the search protocols regarding the absence of raid jackets or other visible law enforcement indicia. There is a time and place for using SWAT tactics, but many of these raids were staged political media events. The probability of something unexpected occurring is additive over time. Nothing surprises me anymore when it comes to the DOJ, FBI, CIA, and the Deep State (here).

The real problem is that FBI management has gone full Stasi, violating their oaths of office to uphold and defend the Constitution, i.e., the rule of law and equal justice for all (here). The FBI DC Field Office has already crossed the Rubicon in flagrant entrapment operations. Many of the bigwigs, including the agent who wrote this affidavit, are from the DC Field Office. The barn door for the DOJ and FBI is already wide open because of the lack of accountability for previous failures and the current lawfare against President Trump. It isn’t easy to get the horses back in the barn.

ATF has similar problems with a recent officer-involved shooting during a politically driven search warrant in Arkansas. I’m not saying the Airport Director didn’t do anything wrong. Still, civilian law enforcement does not operate in a war zone unless going after real terrorists and not in name only. The ATF officer-involved shooting has political overtones from DC regarding gun shows. There is a difference between civilian law enforcement and military rules of engagement (ROE). Such actions stemming from politically motivated shows of force make it difficult for all good law enforcement agents and officers to do their jobs.

Ron Wright is a retired detective, having served thirty-five years with Riverside PD, Calif. Ron earned a BA in political science from Cal State University, Fullerton, and a Master of Administration from the University of California, Riverside. X @RonTcop.