Another Hunter Biden? King Charles tries to evict Prince Andrew for running out on his tab and turning his U.K. palace into a pigpen

Prince Andrew, whose involvement with Jeffrey Epstein's underaged girls has disgraced the U.K. royal family, is now causing other problems for them.

According to Fox News:

Prince Andrew is reportedly facing eviction from his brother, King Charles III, after neglecting to pay the annual $503,000 upkeep of his $37 million Royal Lodge mansion. The claim was made by Us Weekly, which alleged that the Duke of York is unable to keep up with the expenses to maintain the sprawling 19th-century property, which the monarch’s estate owns. A spokesperson for Buckingham Palace didn’t immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment. British royal expert Ian Pelham Turner alleged to Fox News Digital that the king, 75, is struggling to hand out an eviction notice to his disgraced sibling.

Apparently these Brits have royal allowances, and Andrew found some other way to spend his. With no royal duties, it's hard to say what. The article says he does have a lot of Arab sheikh-type friends with a lot of money, but none of them seem to want to bail him out.

And the result is that the palace, which has got to be big and lavish, given its $37 million price tag, is falling apart.

According to the outlet, the property is faced with dampness issues, as well as "wear and tear" that is ravaging the building. It noted that "cracks are becoming worse on the brickwork," and there is peeling paint, along with plaster falling off.

One wonders what the state of the interior is beyond the peeling paint, given Prince Andrew's personal habits and proclivities. His wife, Sarah Ferguson, with whom he still lives, is no Princess Diana always helping the help wash up and put away the dishes after meals. (Diana Spencer actually did that.) By reputation, Fergie is more of a slob, too. And they are famous for their rudeness to the help, so it wouldn't be surprising that they can't get any, or must pay premium prices for the abuse they dish to the service personnel.

Was the place a mess? Was the money spent on drugs instead of rent? Did he rack up gambling debts? Was there trash all over the place or drug paraphernalia? Oodles of booze? More girls, high priced hookers leaving their underwear lying around? Half-eaten sandwiches? Rats? One can only guess, but the story has gotten out that the palace is a mess.

What a sense of entitlement, though, in believing that one is entitled to disgrace the British royal family but still live high on the hog in one of the king's prime palaces, and better still, run out on one's tab to him. King Charles has reportedly offered him the much-smaller Frogmore Cottage as a substitute, in keeping with what reportedly were the late Queen Elizabeth II's wishes that he be looked after. Frogmore is a nice offer, given that the disgraced Sussexes reportedly renovated it at high cost, but Prince Andrew thinks that's not good enough. The Tower of London ought to be the upkeep King Charles offers.

It's outrageous, really, because poor King Charles is struggling, and maybe dying, of cancer. Now he gets a problem like Andrew. Andrew can't show his brother Charles some kind of consideration for his delicate health condition and move to smaller quarters so that he can live within his means and Charles can focus on his kingly duties as well as recovery?

It just comes off as the height of selfishness, entitlement, me-first-ism, and in a family supposedly dedicated to service, it's not a pretty picture.

Now he's a deadbeat, with a messy, tumbledown palace with the king now trying to throw him out.

It resembles nothing so much as the loathesome Hunter Biden, who got thrown out of his Venice Beach digs for not paying his rent, left an absolute pigpen behind for the owner to clean up after, and has since moved from mansion to mansion, funded by the odd funding coming from his "art" as well as his wretched father.

There's nothing worse than an entitled princeling and it wouldn't be surprising to eventually find that Hunter and Andrew are BFF, birds of a feather.

Image: Chatham House, via Wikimedia Commons // CC BY 2.0 DEED