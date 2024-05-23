A border so wide open even the illegals are warning us

How wide open is too wide a wide open border?

Well, when you've got illegal immigrants themselves warning about it, it's too wide.

That was what one illegal immigrant coming into the U.S. from Turkey at the Jacumba, California, non-port-of-entry border crossing told Fox News's Bill Melugin:

NEW: A Turkish man who crossed into Jacumba, CA illegally w/ a group of other Turkish men told me he paid $10k to a cartel, & expressed shock at how easy it was to cross the U.S. border with no resistance, telling me Americans should be “worried” about security & who is crossing. pic.twitter.com/Qb1a9BiDuV — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) May 23, 2024

He seemed like a nice enough fellow, someone who could assimilate and become a successful and grateful U.S. immigrant. Assuming he's never lived in the U.S., his English was remarkably good, as Turkish is one of the most difficult languages for English speakers to learn, and the reverse is also true.

He was traveling with four other single young men and explained to Melugin what he was seeing with the border situation with his own eyes:

MELUGIN: Did you have to pay a cartel? MIGRANT: Yes. MELUGIN: How much? MIGRANT: Around $10,000. MELUGIN: Ten thousand? MIGRANT: Yes. In fact, American people is right, completely true. Who comes into this country? They don't know. O.K., I'm good, but how if not good? How if they're killers, psychopaths, else? No guarantee of that. Why? Like no security, no security check, no background check. MELUGIN: No security check, no background check, you're worrying about who's crossing the border? MIGRANT: Yes, yes, yes. Of course, because people are not normal.

What an impressive analysis, basically saying the quiet part out loud about an open border and unvetted immigrants, the part that Joe Biden, the NGO industrial complex, the bishops, the media, the sanctuary cities, the politicians and others will never say nor admit as they seek to keep the migrants rolling, or more specifically, the dollars they bring in through government spending and their capacity to pad Democrat voter rolls.

He appears to be someone who would make a good immigrant here, though, empathetic with Americans, perhaps because Turkey, too, has seen some fearsome illegal immigration waves in recent years as a Mexico-like highway state for migrants on the way to Europe.

Melugin noted to a commenter that actually, he had tried several times to enter the U.S. legally, but the legal process logjam was too jammed up and he was rejected.

That highlights where the real problem is, that it's easier to get into the U.S. as a niece than a nurse who can contribute and become a classic immigrant success story. But coming here illegally was very easy, and he also likely understood that if he invested $10,000, he would likely be allowed to stay. Nobody invests that kind of money with a cartel on spec.

When it takes an illegal immigrant who's never been here to lay the situation down as Americans see it correctly, the biggest thing it demonstrates is that our elites are grossly out of touch.

Image: Twitter screen shot