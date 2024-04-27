With tornados hitting the Midwest, nature reminds us that we are inconsequential

We’ve been watching Life on Our Planet, a multi-part show that examines life from its origins to the present day. It’s very well done, with an almost scarily seamless fusion between AI showing prehistoric life forms and modern animals that are descended from that prehistoric life. With every second, I am reminded that, while we humans are apex predators, we are still puny compared to nature’s forces.

In episode after episode, we watch the earth heat and the earth cool again; rains fall and, when they stop falling, deserts form; volcanoes explode; Pangea break into pieces; and, over hundreds of millions of years, various animal life forms appear, reign supreme, and vanish. Dinosaurs ruled the earth for 150 million years, and now their descendants are birds, nothing more. The cycle of life on earth—and the cycle of earth itself—is so enormous, so beyond comprehension, that only a fool would believe that he can arrogate to himself any type of god-like power.

Sadly, every single member of the Democrat party and a large part of the RINO contingent actually believes that we humans have that god-like power. While it’s always been obvious that human behavior can shape local environments, whether through pollution or centuries of beneficial cultivation (i.e., all of Europe), we do not have control of our entire climate. Nevertheless, in thrall to this delusion, leftists across the Western world are convincing people to embrace a pre-modern lifestyle that is dark, too cold or too hot, and dogged by famine and disease.

But occasionally, nature tries to slap sense into people. Sometimes, that comes in the form of earthquakes, for example. This time, it comes in the form of amazing tornado footage. The videos from Nebraska are so extreme that they look like something created in a Hollywood movie special effects department:

Naturally, a force like that destroys everything in its path:

Nebraska was not the only place. Oklahoma and Texas got tornadoed today:

The climatistas will claim that these tornados are so fierce because of climate change. But because they are true believers, everything funnels into that belief.

In fact, tornados have been a feature of the Midwest for centuries or even millennia...certainly long before Western culture started using hydrocarbons as we do today.

Moreover, if you want to look at another destructive weather pattern—Atlantic hurricanes—you’ll see that once Westerners started tracking Atlantic hurricanes, every century offered massive ones. They’ve become more costly and have a wider swath of destruction today only because we have more infrastructure and more people in their path.

Whether you subscribe to the one God, to Gaia, to abstract nature, or something else, if you are honest, you will acknowledge that we just aren’t that great. We are not gods.

