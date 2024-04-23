Why won’t Democrats say what limits on abortion they would support (if any) since the public is willing to answer the question?

Why won’t the media and other Democrats answer the question as to what limits on abortion they support, since a significant majority of Americans supports limits around 14 or 16 weeks, which is just like Europe? The truly extreme position would be no limits, butchering children through the end of pregnancy.

The media catches and kills the poll results showing that Democrats are the extremists on abortion as they mislead the public and interfere in elections:

Poll: Most Voters Do Not Support Abortion Throughout Pregnancy Sixty-six percent of American voters believe abortion should not be legal past three months, according to Rasmussen Reports. At three months, an unborn baby has developed sex characteristics, is developing all of his or her organs and facial features, is growing fingernails and toenails, and is even ‘starting to explore a bit by doing things like opening and closing its fists and mouth,’ according to the Cleveland Clinic. ‘Among voters who consider themselves pro-choice, for example, only 43 percent believe abortion should be legal past the third month of pregnancy, including just 25 percent who think abortion should be legal at any time during a pregnancy before the moment of birth,’ the poll report reads. ‘And among voters who consider themselves pro-life, less than a third (29 percent) say all abortions should be illegal.’

Incidentally, limits are not bans; it is intentionally misleading the public when the media and other Democrats refer to them as bans.

When Senator John Kennedy asked Joe Biden’s HHS secretary what limits he would put on abortion, he wouldn’t answer. So, Kennedy then asked him a specific question: Would it be okay if a woman, who was going to give birth in a week, had an abortion because she decided she wanted a boy and the baby was a girl? His answer was chilling: He said it would be the mother’s choice, as if this baby girl had no right to life at all.

The media caught and killed this story. They certainly wouldn’t want the public to see how radical and extreme Democrat policies are.

Democrats won’t even vote for health care for the most vulnerable humans—viable babies born during botched abortions are tossed aside like trash, or drowned, or strangled.. It is as if they are as worthless as a piece of dirt. From Fox News:

210 Democrats vote against bill requiring medical care for babies born alive after abortion attempt Nearly every House Democrat on Wednesday voted against legislation that would require immediate medical attention for babies who are born alive after an attempt was made to abort them.

Remember when former Virginia governor Ralph Northam revealed that an infant who survived an abortion would be “kept comfortable” until the mother and doctor decided what they wanted to do with the child?

Which party is extreme? A party that would provide a newborn baby life-saving healthcare, or a party who would throw that baby in a medical waste pan in a janitor’s closet and wait for his or her little lungs to stop gasping for air?

Technically, Illinois, New York, and other pro-abortion states have limits on abortion. They limit them to when a baby becomes viable, which based on current medical technology, is typically around 24 to 26 weeks. So why isn’t that referred to as a ban since it is just a different number of weeks?

Why don’t Kamala, Biden, and other Democrats talk about those limits?

Has Planned Parenthood ever been charged for violating those limits? I don’t recall any cases where they have been slapped with charges—in fact, an abortion mill in D.C., where five dead infants were found bearing evidence of illegal abortions, has escaped all accountability from D.C. Democrats and federal investigation.

The truth is, those states have no actual limits because they don’t enforce the viability rule. When there are no consequences to violating a law or regulation, it is meaningless.

Basically, the reason that Democrats don’t talk about viability limits and do not support limiting baby murder to the first trimester—like most countries and Americans support—and won’t vote for requiring healthcare for babies born in botched abortions, is because they are beholden to Planned Parenthood and the abortion industry. They are as important to Democrats as green pushers and teachers’ unions.

Here is an interesting article that shows that 97% of the time, Planned Parenthood recommends abortion. Democrats like to say they are for freedom of choice, and they seek to close down crisis pregnancy centers because they don’t promote the “reproductive choice” of abortion. So, why don’t they lecture PP on its failure to offer the reproductive choice of adoption or life for the baby? The answer is that they don’t care about choice, they simply want to support the abortion lobby.

Why would anyone trust Democrats to be responsible for healthcare decisions when they will just let babies die without healthcare in botched abortions? That is not a reproductive choice. That is a choice to let a baby die. That should be treated no differently than a woman giving birth at home and putting the unwanted baby in a garbage bag. That is murder!

Image: Free image, Pixabay license, no attribution required.