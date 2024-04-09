Why Biden will lose: $20 for 6 oranges

I was shocked and angry when my favorite ultra-sweet Sumo oranges at Publix clocked in at a whopping $20 for 6 oranges. I can afford this. Many, probably most in America, cannot or simply won’t buy them. Gas is up from $2.26 to $4.50 a gallon under Biden.

Even my car wash place jumped from $19 per wash to $29 per wash. That’s a huge jump in one month. I won’t even mention the price of Alaskan King Crab or Rack of Lamb. Okay, so these are semi-luxury items, but what about the non-luxury necessities so many American families need to cover? Baby food, diapers, food, gas, rent, electricity, phone bills, doctor bills, dental bills; how does the average family afford the sky-high prices at all?

Hard workers of both political parties are deciding for whom to vote in November. If they are savvy, they will send Sniffer Joe packing and reinstall Trump, under whose watch the average gas high was $2.81. Under Biden, it’s $4.06. Joe says inflation is coming down. Right. Like the border is closed?

Average Annual Gasoline Price By President!! pic.twitter.com/dkBwu2Du8n — Genius Bot X (@GeniusBotX) September 6, 2023

The danger of a major infrastructure-, power-, or cyber-attack under Biden is very high due to his open border All-Terrorists-Welcome sign he hung at our northern and southern borders. Vicious, merciless Venezuelan gangs are forming rapidly in unlikely cities like yours. Just this past weekend, a public demonstration in Dearborn, Michigan called openly for “Death to America!” Are you Democrats okay with this?

Few terrorists are being caught but that isn’t the point: they should have never been able to get through in the first place, and it’s only because Joe doesn’t take this seriously that this continues in such a dangerous way. Any minute he will be named The Man Who Broke America.

Our DEI schools, with some notable exceptions, are churning out ignoramuses fit only to demonstrate, destroy, and fail. Schools elsewhere in the world are far more serious about education. We seem to view education as how many loud, angry, and obnoxious anti-white, anti-Jewish students we can turn onto our streets.

Airplanes are falling apart. In flight, no less. The halls of Congress and state Capitols reek with the fetid aroma of grift and graft, and Democrats are still trying to kill Trump by whatever means necessary in order to protect their long march through the institutions.

Come on, man. I know you Democrats read American Thinker. Are you really okay with this or do you hate America that much that you would vote for more of the same rather than vote for Trump, under whom even you had it better? What have you got to lose, Democrats, RINOs, and fence-sitters? Get a grip and vote your best interests.

Ignore Trump’s personality. It’s his policies that will make your life better. Guaranteed.

Image: Monica Showalter via Flickr.