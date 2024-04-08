Whoopi Goldberg uses Sixth Commandment to make a fallacious case for abortion

Joe Rogan nailed it when he called The View a “rabies-infested henhouse” because it perfectly sums up the rabid squawking antics of the gaggle of brainless women plopped around the studio table.

In a recently televised segment, Whoopi Goldberg again made a fallacious case for abortion, this time though, invoking… God’s law? Here’s the clip of Goldberg’s foolishness:

🚨Whoopi Goldberg says it’s okay to have an abortion because it’s not mentioned in the 10 commandments…….



“I think thou shalt not kill cannot be used as through as the block because we allow wars all the time” pic.twitter.com/oNbiSJWSgx — Jordan Sarmiento (@jordansarmo) April 8, 2024

Now, excuse me if I don’t take theological instruction from someone who thought this was a sound argument, and who also can’t even identify what makes a woman a woman, but nonetheless—“Big Ten” is Whoopi’s cheap sobriquet for the Ten Commandments, which according to her, doesn’t contain an imperative against “abortion.”

Sure, God’s law translated from the Classical Hebrew into anno Domini English does not use the word “abortion” but it does notate that one is prohibited from taking the life of an innocent person… which is exactly the pro-life argument that Sunny Hostin then brought up. (The Ten Commandments also fail to explicitly state “thou shalt not rape children” and “thou shalt not copulate with animals” which makes me wonder about what other loopholes Goldberg might potentially try to exploit….)

Here’s this via Nicole Silverio at The Daily Caller:

Hostin, a Catholic, said evangelicals will cite the sixth commandment as justification to ban abortion. ‘Well here’s the thing. I think ‘Thou Shalt Not Kill’ cannot be used as the block because we allow wars all the time,’ Goldberg said. ‘Yes, we do,’ Hostin agreed. ‘We allow the death penalty.’ ‘The Crusades were all about all these things,’ Goldberg continued. ‘We allow guns,’ Hostin added.

Yes, you read that right—Goldberg and Hostin state that the Sixth Commandment cannot be used as a prohibitive imperative, because “we allow” humans to kill other humans all the time.

Of course, only by conflating completely different circumstances can the leftist begin to build any one of his doublethink arguments; all murder is killing and all murder is unlawful, but not all killing is murder, which is a major and pertinent distinction to make.

If God’s law really matters to Goldberg, and it seemingly does given her appeal to the authority of the text (or is she a hypocrite?), then this hen ought to know that His law often necessitated the death penalty. Secondly, much of the Old Testament covers history of justified wars sanctioned by the same God to whom Goldberg refers. And lastly, the Crusades were dramatic Christian victories in which killing was the appropriate measure against invading and oppressive Muslims hordes.

Killing is most certainly permitted by the God of the Ten Commandments, but murder is not; the entirety of the OT text would present this consistent position.

Hostin’s comment that “we allow guns” is an obvious reference to the Second Amendment—but, the Second Amendment text explicitly notates the reason for keeping and bearing firearms, and that is because it’s “necessary to the security” of a free people. It was not written to sanction shooting sprees, and when people do, that is murder and it is met (in theory) with severe punitive measures.

But, in some alternate Goldberg reality where all “killing” of humans is wrong, then the “right” thing to do would be the adoption of pacifism. If killing is wrong, then killing babies in the womb is also wrong.

So, not only does Goldberg not understand something as simple as thou shalt not kill, but she apparently also has yet to grasp “two wrongs don’t make a right.”

Since Goldberg seems so keen to cite the wisdom and instruction of the OT, perhaps this adage would be better suited for her personal growth:

Even a fool, when he holdeth his peace, is counted wise: And he that shutteth his lips is esteemed a man of understanding.

