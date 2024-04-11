When rulers forget their oaths

In self-governing societies, choosing a leader of the nation is the most important responsibility a citizen has. In our United States, where the presidency has grown to be so powerful an office, it is even more so. Through time immemorial, whether in Greece or Rome, in England, or among native Americans, a few vital questions have always been foremost when questioning those who sought powerful office: will they obey their oath to follow the Constitution? Will they faithfully execute the law and obey the law themselves? Do they believe in a higher moral calling, a higher power, as in God?

The reason for these questions is perhaps not obvious. But if a person in power does not perceive himself as being bound by his oath or by a constitution of law, the powerful tend to change from humans into wolves. And if one does not believe in a higher moral authority, there is no moral code or power he will respect between here and hell.

In other words, such people have the perfect moral chemistry to engage in tyranny. Therefore, it is all-important to ask if an aspirant to power in a self-governing society intends to hold to his oath, to the law and to an altar. Such questions were asked of political aspirants for most of our history.

But for over three decades now, it has become apparent that one party of our government hasn’t cared what their leaders say or do.

Did Bill Clinton break the law when he persecuted his former lovers into silence so he could become president? Did Bill Clinton care that he was breaking his oath to the Constitution when, as president, he personally dismantled the COCOM security accords, which prevented hostile enemies from receiving the means of attaining advanced military technology? That policy has brought the Chinese military up to parity with our own — right now.

Was Bill Clinton obeying a higher moral calling when he engaged in the sexual manipulation of a much younger woman in his employ? Did he hold to any altar when he broke his oath to tell the truth in a court of law and then proceeded to lie outright to 300 million Americans?

Was Barack Obama obeying the law when he ordered the FBI to spy on persons in the press he did not agree with? Did Obama follow his oath to the Constitution when he ordered his administration to sue the state of Arizona for wanting to protect its own citizens from an invasion of our southern border? Did Obama follow the law when he ordered the IRS to financially strangle associations of the conservative Tea Party movement?

Did Obama hold to any higher morality when he lied to the country that the Affordable Care Act would never require taxpayers to pay for abortifacients, then ordered that taxpayers had to, by rule, through his HHS department? Did Obama recognize a higher moral authority when he ordered an HHS attack on the Little Sisters of the Poor for not obeying the rule?

Is Joe Biden really following the law when he uses the Judiciary to persecute his political opponents? Is Joe Biden following the Constitution he swore an oath to serve when he repeatedly shifts the burden of student loan debts from the debtors onto taxpayers, in defiance of a definitive Supreme Court ruling?

Does Joe Biden really believe in a higher moral authority when he uses a prone, confused, and small percentage of the population to make a proclamation that is profane for many of the over 200 million Christians in America — on the most sacred day of the year? Then saw fit to lie about it?

These are only a handful of unlawful policies over decades by Democrat presidents that are not accidental: it is becoming Democrat party tradition not to be bound by the law or the Constitution. It has become the mission of the Administrative State to execute and defend Democrat party policy without questioning it. It has become the mantra of the media to praise any action committed by a Democrat as being fundamentally good without questioning if the action is either lawful or moral.

And it is why this alliance of the Democrat party, its Administrative State, and its subsidiary media is so dangerous. In pursuit of absolute power, the Democrat party is prepared to wrench the Constitution out of existence and break any law or faith they have to, if it stands in their way. The Democrat party literally holds to no oath, no law, no altar.

We who do, who would vote lawlessness out of power, face the lawless prospect of our votes holding no weight, as throughout our country, and in violation of the Constitution again, the Democrat party is registering illegal aliens, with no proof of identity, to the count of 384,000 last week alone...to nullify our vote.

Democrats themselves need to stop this process! As citizens, they need tell their leaders they believe in their country more than they do in exclusive power — or we will lose our country.

Richard C. Lyons, author of The DNA of Democracy: Volume I and Shadows of the Acropolis: Volume II is a third-generation printer, whose early career centered on religious and special education publishing. Lyons has since engaged in literary pursuits as a poet, essayist, screenwriter, and indie publisher.

