Watch and learn from ‘Screams before Silence’

Terrorists and their useful idiot (at best) supporters are shutting down campuses all across the U.S. in approval of Hamas’s deadly attack on Israeli concert-goers while cowardly campus administrators, afraid of losing all that Muslim oil money, dither — at best.

But Sheryl Sandberg, groundbreaking COO of Meta, is made of stronger stuff. Now retired, so to speak, from Meta, she has released a powerful documentary, Screams before Silence, about Hamas atrocities against Jews in Israel on that evil day, six months ago, in the final days of the fall Jewish holidays, corresponding to October 7, 2023 on the Gregorian calendar.

Never-before-heard eyewitness accounts from released hostages, survivors, and first responders. During the October 7 attacks on Israeli towns and at the Nova Music Festival, women and girls were raped, assaulted, and mutilated. Released hostages have revealed that Israeli captives in Gaza have also been sexually assaulted. Despite the indisputable evidence, these atrocities have received little scrutiny from human rights groups and international organizations. Many leading figures in politics, academia, and media have attempted to minimize or even deny that they occurred.

Let’s repeat those last lines, as they are important. “Despite the indisputable evidence, these atrocities have received little scrutiny from human rights groups and international organizations. Many leading figures in politics, academia, and media have attempted to minimize or even deny that they occurred.”

Minimizing atrocities. Denial. Hmmm, wonder why! Afraid that oil money from Muslim countries underwriting so many “civil rights” groups and universities might dry up? Not so latent anti-Jewish bigotry in all its ugliness surfacing, disguised as...concern for another so-called “minority”? A combination of these plus more? Blaming Israel for fighting back and killing hospital patients in the process because Hamas headquartered in hospitals is so much easier. And safer. And approved by all the “right” people.

Now watch this truthful documentary. WARNING: very graphic! Not for the faint of heart! But necessary!

This behavior has reached Europe, too. Ask the French, the Swedes, and other European countries where Muslims have settled.

Coming soon to an American neighborhood near you? Ask the Jews on college campuses such as Columbia and Harvard for starters.

You have been forewarned! Now watch! And learn!

Thank you, Sheryl Sandberg!

