VIDEO: She escaped communist China and destroys David Hogg on gun control

David Hogg was 17 years old when an evil person killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. Because he was on campus when it happened, Hogg became a gun-grabbing star, gaining admission to Harvard (despite his GPA apparently not meeting Harvard’s standards). From there, he embarked upon a career as a professional leftist activist for the Democrat party. His opinions are always deeply felt and equally ill-informed. He’ll opine about anything, but his real passion is gun control. Hogg wants your gun.

However, the other day, Hogg met his match when he was confronted by Lily Tang Williams, who is also an activist. Unlike Hogg, a middle-class kid who went to an “elite” school and has been embraced by the government for which he advocates, Williams has a different story to tell, one of hardship in a totalitarian system:

Born to illiterate working-class parents in China’s western Sichuan province just before Mao’s Cultural Revolution, Lily Tang Williams grew up experiencing extremely poor living conditions, food rationing, social chaos, and Communist indoctrination. In spite of these hardships, she learned to work hard, persevere, and was grateful for the opportunities she was given. After universities were re-opened, she graduated from the Fudan University law school in Shanghai, where she was one of the first to be selected to re-populate the law school faculty, as well as being encouraged to practice corporate law in Shanghai to help China begin rebuilding its economy.

That one little phrase about “Mao’s Cultural Revolution” tells you everything you need to know about Williams’s pro-gun credentials. The Cultural Revolution followed hard on the heels of Mao’s “Great Leap Forward.” That was when Mao decided to remake China’s economy in a socialist mode. Between 1958 and 1962, Mao managed to actively kill or passively starve to death somewhere between 15 to 75 million of his fellow citizens. (No one knows the true number.)

Image: The “sensitive” David Hogg (edited). YouTube screen grab.

To understand how he did this, one of the important things to know is that Mao had one overriding principle: “Political power grows out of the barrel of a gun.” Upon seizing power in 1949, Mao immediately embarked on an unofficial policy of gun control, which he made official in 1966.

It’s not a coincidence that 1966 also marked the first year of his decade-long Cultural Revolution, which brought to China a degree of totalitarianism unprecedented in modern history. He was going to remake the Chinese people and, disarmed, they were helpless to oppose him.

Nobody knows how many people died during this era (torture, execution, imprisonment, starvation, etc.), but estimates range from hundreds of thousands to millions or even tens of millions. Mao had the political power because Mao had the gun.

So, Williams’s childhood was very different from Hogg’s. She understands that a deranged gunman can kill a few people (which is tragic, of course), but that a totalitarian, deranged government can kill millions or even tens of millions of people. (More on that here, if you’re interested.)

Hogg, on the other hand, never thinks about the numbers who don’t die when citizens can stand against a rogue government. He thinks only of the smaller number who do. (And here’s another post on that subject, also if you’re interested.)

Williams, who is running for Congress in New Hampshire, appeared at some event that saw Hogg appearing as a panelist. She asked him a question he couldn’t answer and decimated him in the process. In a just world, this should end the gun grabbers forever:

This is brilliant.



David Hogg gets rekt by Chinese Immigrant.



Never. Ever. Give up your guns.pic.twitter.com/MVNJUEdk9y — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) April 11, 2024

If I had to choose between the person who stared down Mao’s guns and the one who didn’t, I’d go with the former every time.