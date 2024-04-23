Two catastrophic airline disasters in the space of 3 days narrowly averted as controllers apparently not up to the job

Are you aware that there have been two near-catastrophes at major American airports (DC Reagan and NY JFK) where airplanes were cleared to cross runways as another airplane was taking off?

A runway collision on takeoff is almost by definition the deadliest form of airline disaster, since two or more airplanes, at least one fueled up for the coming journey, collide at takeoff speed, likely engulfing them in fireballs. That is how the deadliest airline disaster in history, happened in Tenerife, killing 583 people.

The first incident took place last Thursday, April 18, at Reagan National Airport when the tower controller ordered a Southwest jet to cross a runway as a Jet Blue plane was taking off. You can watch the movements and hear the radio conversation, including the panic in the tower as the imminent disaster was spotted, in this tweet:

southwest + jetblue planes nearly collided on the runway at Reagan airport in DC today



ATC directed the southwest plane to cross a runway where the Jetblue plane was already cleared to takeoff



listen to the screams in the tower



video credit: @VASAviation pic.twitter.com/RDdiwLUNl2 — Gregg Re (@gregg_re) April 18, 2024

A mere 3 days later, at JFK Airport, a Swiss Airlines jumbo jet was at the end of the runway cleared for takeoff when multiple airliners, including a Delta jumbo jet were cleared to cross the runway. Watch and listen:

So, how could these incidents be taking place? And why now?

It’s almost as if less qualified personnel have been hired and placed in positions of critical responsibility. But could such a thing be possible?

While we don’t know anything about the people involved in these incidents, it is fair to wonder if DEI policies, which lower standards to place less qualified people in jobs, had anything to do with it.

DEI is VERY big at the FAA.

Diversity is integral to achieving FAA's mission of ensuring safe and efficient travel across our nation and beyond. Our inclusive culture is defined by our values and we continuously seek employees from all backgrounds with distinctive ideas, perspectives, insights and talents. As our NextGen technology and systems continue to evolve to meet the aviation challenges of tomorrow, so must our workforce. Because diversity is so critical, FAA actively supports and engages in a variety of associations, programs, coalitions and initiatives to support and accommodate employees from diverse communities and backgrounds. Our people are our strength, and we take great care in investing in and valuing them as such. The mission of the FAA involves securing the skies of a diverse nation. It only makes sense that the workforce responsible for that mission reflects the nation that it serves.

Frankly, I don’t trust the FAA to conduct the inevitable investigations of these incidents, given its commitment to DEI. Congressional hearings must take place.