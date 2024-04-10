Trump’s blackbody eclipse

Among the highfalutin intelligentsia who detest Donald J. Trump -- and American exceptionalism -- there’s much bemusement over the Trump’s solar eclipse campaign ad. In it, Trump’s imposing noggin slides into a superimposed position over the sun, creating a solar eclipse.

The “Trump eclipse” is accompanied by fixated onlookers expressing wonder, and is followed by the patriotic message, “We will save America. And make it great again.”

The superficial -- and convenient -- interpretation of the ad is that Trump is blocking the sun and plunging America into darkness. But there’s another interpretation…

In the video, Trump’s profile casts a perfectly black shadow. Indeed, in the realm of physics, his portrayal might be described as a “black body.” Such bodies absorb all light, making the surface appear black.

While black bodies don’t reflect light that they absorb directly, they emit their own radiation. Indeed, a black body emits heat radiation with a perfect emissivity value of one, where emissivity is a measure of thermal radiation ranging from zero (a mirror, for example) to one (a perfect blackbody, or Trump’s eclipsing head in the ad).

So, Trump is not permanently enveloping America in darkness, but is warming her up for the second Trump coming during a phase of creative destruction.

By contrast, Biden has no warmth or energy.

He was cold toward Gold Star families at Dover Air Force Base. He was cold towards residents of East Palestine, Ohio, the site of the train derailment. He was cold toward Maui wildfire victims, taking two weeks before a perfunctory visit.

Biden is cold towards his staff; he’s cold towards journalists who ask him simple questions; he was cold toward the slain New York City police officer’s family; he’s cold toward Christians.

In short, he’s like the “cold-hearted orb that rules the night,” that, as the rock band the Moody Blues sang:

“Removes the colors from our sight

Red is grey and yellow-white

But we decide which is right

And which is an illusion”

In this context, “we decide” could be commonsense conservatives warming-up to Trump’s heated message. “Illusion,” could be just about everything in their bitter leftist realm. Reflecting and projecting all their true colors, cold-hearted leftists will eventually lose energy, then implode into a frigid abyss.

The longest ever totality for a solar eclipse was about seven and a half minutes. Trump’s eclipse in the campaign ad won’t last long, either. After absorbing the left’s radioactive emissions, he’ll emit warmth and goodwill towards Americans first. The sun will emerge upon a beaming America made great again by teeming MAGA deplorables. We will save America, and make it great again.

Image: Screengrab from TheRealDonaldTrump