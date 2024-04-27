The University of Washington canceled its planned protest because it was too white

This sounds like a sit-com set-up, but it’s not: The progressive Democrats at the University of Washington in Seattle, a very white, very affluent public institution, wanted to hold a pro-Hamas, antisemitic rally. However, they had to call it off because there were way too many white kids and way too few actual Muslims to provide cover for these kids’ anti-American activities!

One of the things many have noticed is that the campus protests we’re seeing are mostly taking place at rich students’ colleges and prestigious state institutions, both of which have a combination of rich white kids, affirmative action kids (grants and scholarships), and foreign students (especially beloved at chichi state institutions, where they pay full fare, in cash), many of whom come from Muslim countries. The city and state colleges that normal American kids attend, however, have mostly ignored the whole protest phenomenon.

Image: The University of Washington campus (cropped) by Punctured Bicycle. Public domain.

Fifteen or twenty years ago, I heard a StandWithUs talk at which one of the group’s founders explained what was happening at these affluent American campuses when it came to rising antisemitism. She explained that Jewish kids were at a loss when dealing with anti-Israel and antisemitic protests on campus because they were there to have the college experience—classes and fun—while the antisemitic agitators were professionals.

Thus, these professional “students” were sponsored by Saudi Arabia and other Muslim countries and had no interest in either grades or fun. They were there to work, with the work being to build a strong base of hostility on campus to Israel and Jews.

The money didn’t just go to these professional “students.” Muslim countries have been pouring money into academia, money that pays for the institutions’ vast faculty and administration infrastructures. This chart (original unknown) helps explain how much money lies behind this approach to foreign-funded campus indoctrination:

As you can see, other than China, Russia, and Venezuela, every one of the countries flooding campuses with money is Muslim. It’s noteworthy in this regard that the Palestinian Authority (a) isn’t even a country; (b) has no economy of its own; (c) always cries poor; and (d) is using other countries’ money to fund this indoctrination. Nevertheless, it can still pay indoctrination money into American colleges and universities.

The above cash flow is the bedrock of the increased antisemitism on college campuses. When you in the George Soros money funding the top-line agitators, you can see that what’s happening on these campuses isn’t an organic outcropping of American values. It’s a very Astroturfed phenomenon done with overseas cash and heavily funded anti-Western NGOs.

The thing about Astroturf, though, is that you’ll never have enough cash or bodies to go around. There are, after all, slightly shy of 4,000 institutions of “higher education” (a term of dubious descriptive value) in America today. It’s impossible for Muslim countries and George Soros to put together all the money or manpower needed to flood every campus in a way that will create a critical mass for Nazi-style rallies across America.

That gets us to the University of Washington in Seattle. It’s kind of white (36%) and Asian (26%), with only 15% of its students from foreign countries and only 3% being black. It’s also wealthy, with 80% of its students designated as affluent.

But as we’ve learned since 2020, the students who have most absorbed the Marxist indoctrination inculcated beginning in kindergarten are those white, affluent kids. There the ones who perfectly embody Lenin’s two sayings, the first about the “useful idiots” and the second about those “capitalists [who] will sell us the rope with which we will hang them.”

Naturally enough, these rich, white, useful idiots were all set to have a campus occupation in solidarity with the pro-Hamas, antisemitic moving sweeping the progressive Democrat party. To their chagrin, they discovered that the identity altar before which they pray has let them down:

Activists with the UW Progressive Student Union (UWPSU) announced they are postponing Thursday’s “UW Palestine encampment” because there were too many white students involved. The group received criticism for not including Muslim and Arab students in the organizing. And now you have warring factions of extremists quibbling over who will get credit for demonizing Jews and Israel. The encampment was scheduled for Thursday morning at the University of Washington (UW) in Seattle. UW administration privately told Jewish leaders that the school did not intend to intervene with the direct action unless “the event escalates and threatens life safety.” Still, the predominantly white UWPSU opted to call off the encampment in order “to make sure this encampment is a better reflection of the UW community, and having even greater unity with Muslim, Palestinian and Arab students.” “We want to be part of a much larger coalition of groups and make no mistake, WE WILL HAVE A UW ENCAMPMENT! We want to make sure everyone’s voice is included and this action is as safe, secure, and strong as possible,” a UWPSU Instagram statement said.

I don’t have words of wisdom or quips to offer here. What we’re seeing is the inevitable collision of Marxism, crazy white people, antisemitism, academia, and identity politics. The only thing that’s stopping it from going full 1938 is that, so far, the Muslim immigration to America hasn’t got enough warm bodies to go around.