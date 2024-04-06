The trans revolution has a long history

There is a connection, a history, of Democrats/socialists/communists (D/s/cs) loosing the mentally ill on America that dates back to the 60s. It was a revolution — such people are prone to those — in mental health care, that all but entirely shut down state mental asylums.

The mentally ill, you see, weren’t abnormal. The squares -- Normal Americans -- were the problem. The unconventional, the mentally ill were trying valiantly to be their true selves. They were in touch with a higher consciousness, a liberated, evolved, revolutionary state of thinking and being, intellectually and morally superior to the unimaginative and dull. Heavy drug use was, of course, involved as a mechanism for glimpsing those higher planes of existence. That LSD and other psychedelics tended to worsen the delusions and psychosis of the mentally ill was part of the revolutionary fun.

State asylums were shuttered in favor of community-based, non-custodial mental health “care” that never materialized, and the seriously mentally ill were free to be their true selves. Today’s mentally ill homeless are the inheritors of this movement, which was and is inevitably intertwined with D/s/c politics. Support for all manner of crazy people, ideas and policies isn’t a recent invention. It has been a long time in coming, in developing into contemporary exaltation of the mentally ill and the dissolution of sane society, a case in point being the Biden administration’s bizarre praise for, and fawning worship of, trans.

Trans claimants aren’t the problem. Normal Americans’ response to them is. Normals, even those who never say a word about trans, won’t let them be their true selves. Normals, by refusing to praise them, by expressing any opposition to their demands, are commiting a “trans genocide.” Thus do we find a “Trans Day of Visibility” blossoming on Easter. Thus do we find men brutalizing women in women’s sports.

The Mummified Meat Puppet Administration (MMPA) has recently backtracked on its announced plan to alter Title IX, not to protect women’s sports, but to enable men to unfairly compete against women, displacing women on their teams and on medal stands. Apparently the backlash has been so swift and severe, the MMPA has decided to postpone this revolution until after the election.

Trans athletes, like all mentally ill, are only trying to be their true, evolved selves. They’re correcting the mistake God made by putting them in the wrong body. The domination, even brutalization, of female athletes by mediocre male athletes pretending to be women is only a happy coincidence, because they’re really women, too. They would never pretend to be women merely to win athletic contests or to enact male fantasies like spying on women in locker rooms.

Or maybe not:

Credit: X Screenshot

A biological male known as Lazuli Clark, who plays on the female basketball, volleyball, and track & field teams at KIPP Academy in Massachusetts, was suspended from the female-only rowing team after a girl accused him of leering at her breasts in a locker room. By the way, this is the same biological male who injured three females during a basketball game, causing the team to forfeit. Clark is 6’0″ and has facial hair.

Surely Clark, who like virtually every trans male-to-female athlete isn’t pretending to be female merely to win, is genuinely, internally, female? Not so much:

In an interview with Quillette, one of the signatories reported that Clark joined the female rowing club in 2021, after placing poorly (“near the bottom,” by this parent’s account) with the club’s corresponding male team. Clark reportedly didn’t bother to shave or otherwise maintain the outward aesthetic pretenses of female gender identification, and even continued to wear the male club’s uniform. In one documented 2022 incident, it is alleged, Clark walked into the girls’ changing room, spotted a female rower who was topless, and made a lewd comment about her breasts (“Oooh, titties”). As a result, documents reviewed by Quillette indicate, Clark was reported by team officials to the U.S. Center for SafeSport, a congressionally mandated body dedicated to “ending sexual, physical, and emotional abuse on behalf of athletes everywhere.” After SafeSport took action in late 2022, Clark never rowed for the club again — in either gender category.

What then to make of Lazuli Clark ogling women? Isn’t he actually female, living his truest self? Isn’t that his sole motivation for pretending to be female? Aren’t those who allege he, and other mediocre male athletes like him, are pretending to be female merely to unfairly dominate women’s sports committing trans genocide? Or is Clark also getting his male jollies living a common male fantasy?

And isn’t Clark merely trying to vindicate “trans rights,” the mental health “rights” D/s/cs have been working since the '60s to fully impose on America?

Mike McDaniel is a USAF veteran, classically trained musician, Japanese and European fencer, life-long athlete, firearm instructor, retired police officer and high school and college English teacher. He is a published author and blogger. His home blog is Stately McDaniel Manor.