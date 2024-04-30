The preachy females got to James?

A few weeks ago, James Carville sounded some sanity when he warned Democrats about woke and preachy females. James must have hit a nerve and upset his friends because he is back to making a fool of himself.

Check this out from Eric Abbenante:

James Carville threatening young people to vote for Biden:

"[If Trump wins] There will be no government left, there will be no rights left, you will live under theocracy, you'll end up with Christian Nationalism.

But that's alright you little fucking 26 year old, you don't feel… pic.twitter.com/vixpjLRzc2 — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) April 29, 2024

Yes, great strategy James, expletives and all. Tell the young that they are stupid because they can’t pay the rent or find jobs with their gender studies diplomas. Keep on truckin’ James.

Carville’s statement is so stupid that it makes you wonder when he’ll tell us his uncle was also eaten by cannibals in the Pacific islands.

First, Americans are a lot more positive about the Trump presidency than Carville. Yes, Americans remember a Trump presidency with a good economy, sensible energy policy, a border that made sense, and a world situation that did not lead to multiple wars. Last, but not least, Trump didn’t arrest his opponents like Carville’s pick.

Second, how can a leading political consultant make such a statement? Isn’t he supposed to be brilliant? Or did he just get lucky that Ross Perot hurt former president George W. Bush, leading to the election of Carville’s candidate?

So did the preachy females get to James? My money is on that. They scared him to death, or threatened to cancel his frequent visits to MSNBC where so many of them host shows.

Image from X.