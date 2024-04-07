The Great Biden Betrayal: Redefining dereliction of duty on steroids

In the esteemed role of chief executive officer of the United States, the paramount duty is unmistakably the safeguarding of our nation's security. This is a sacred trust, a commitment to the citizens of our great country to protect them from external threats and ensure their safety and freedom. It is a role that defines the presidency and one that demands unwavering resolve and vigilance.

Sadly, intelligence from some of our three-letter agencies admits that terrorist attacks on United States soil are imminent.

What do they know that we don’t?

Think about it. They know terrorists are on our soil, but they’re not saying how they got here. Duh … Ask any third grader which border they likely came over from and they’ll likely tell you from our southern border.

But it gets worse. Who is going to be in charge of fighting these terrorists when they attack our infrastructure and cause so much damage that it makes 9/11 look like a stroll through Central Park?

But unlike George W. Bush, whose popularity soared to 90% after 9/11, Biden will be met with even mainstream Democrats who will want to ride him out of town on a rail. Why? Innately everyone will know the blame clearly falls on Biden’s shoulders. And for once, even the “Blame Trump First “ crowd will actually shut up because they will be too busy ducking for cover.

Think about it. Who on earth would want the culprit who let in these terrorists be the one allowed to clean up the mess?

Under the leadership of President Joe Biden, our nation has seen unprecedented lapses in its security protocols in a thinly veiled open borders policy aimed at recruiting newly minted Democrat voters!

Let us be clear: the primary role of any government is to protect its citizens. When it fails in this most basic duty, it must be held accountable. It is not enough to express outrage or to offer condolences. Action must be taken to ensure that such failures are not repeated. The responsibility for these security breaches lies at the feet of President Biden. It is under his administration that these terrorists found their way onto our soil, exploiting the very openness and freedom that define our nation for their nefarious purposes.

In light of these grave failures, we must demand more than just answers. We must call for accountability. President Joe Biden, as the head of the government and the one ultimately responsible for our nation's security, must acknowledge these failures and accept the consequences. In any other context, such egregious lapses would demand resignation or removal from office. Why should the presidency be any different?

Therefore, it is with a heavy heart but a firm conviction that we call for the immediate resignation of both Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, and install President Mike Johnson as a caretaker president entrusted with enforcing free and fair elections in November, when we see President Trump once again holding the reins of our Republic.

Michael Letts is founder of InVest USA a travel organization that provides bulletproof vests to police departments that have been defunded.