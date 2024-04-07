The dirty little secret of Biden’s economic resurgence

In the midst of what has been touted as an economic resurgence under President Biden’s administration, a discerning examination from a conservative standpoint reveals a nuanced and, at times, troubling picture of whom this resurgence actually benefits. While headlines may herald job creation and economic growth, a deeper analysis suggests that these gains are not uniformly felt across the American populace.

Instead, there is growing concern that policies purported to stimulate the economy are disproportionately advantageous to foreign-born illegal aliens over American citizens.

At the heart of this issue is the contention that the influx of illegal labor undermines the job market for American workers. This is not just a matter of numbers, but a matter of the quality and stability of employment opportunities available to citizens.

The displacement effect, where Americans are edged out of opportunities or find their wages suppressed, is a real and palpable concern. Such displacement is often justified under the guise of filling labor shortages or performing jobs Americans are unwilling to do, yet this overlooks the broader economic ramifications and the principle of fair and lawful entry into the job market.

Moreover, this scenario feeds into a larger cycle of economic distortion. An increase in the labor supply, particularly through illegal immigration, can exert downward pressure on wages, especially in lower-skilled occupations.

While lower wages may benefit certain sectors by reducing labor costs, they also contribute to a stagnation or even a decrease in living standards for working-class Americans. This situation is further exacerbated by inflation, which erodes purchasing power, making everyday Americans feel as if they are running harder to stay in place.

Critics argue that the administration’s economic policies, rather than addressing these fundamental disparities, seem to exacerbate them. The provision of social services and benefits to illegal aliens, funded by taxpayers, is particularly contentious.

The argument here is not about the lack of compassion or support for those seeking a better life, but about the sustainability of policies that encourage illegal entry and residency, creating long-term economic and social challenges.

The critique extends to the portrayal of these issues in the mainstream media, which are accused of downplaying or ignoring the adverse effects of such policies on American workers. There is a call for a more balanced discourse that considers the full spectrum of economic and social implications of immigration policies.

This critique delves into concerns that the economic advancements heralded by the current administration disproportionately favor foreign-born illegal aliens over American citizens.

This clarion call for protection of legal U.S. citizens is not xenophobic. Rather, it highlights how the influx of illegal labor is believed to undercut the American job market, leading to displacement and wage suppression.

This issue is amplified by a growing number of Americans who argue that such policies distort economic metrics and unfairly burden American taxpayers. The media’s portrayal of these dynamics is continually critiqued for overlooking the adverse effects on American workers.

Advocates call for balanced immigration policies that prioritize legal entry and support national economic interests while upholding the rule of law, seeking a system that equally benefits the nation and fosters inclusive growth in our constitutional republic.

At 19 years old, Nicole McCaw traveled the country, speaking out against human rights abuses in communist China. Her passion and quest soon took her demonstrations at the White House, and the U.S. Capitol, before being a “J6er” was in vogue. She is the host and producer of the documentary film BorderWars, which brought her to some of the most dangerous places in the United States, for two years, capturing over 150 hours of original footage of the trials and tribulations on the U.S.-Mexican border.

Image: Gage Skidmore via Flickr, CC BY-SA 2.0.