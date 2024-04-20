The cannibals should sue Biden for defamation

It's the story that keeps on giving -- the one about President Biden saying that his Uncle Ambrose was on the menu when the cannibals of the Pacific had dinner circa 1944.

It didn't take long for the Pentagon to correct the story. It turns out that Uncle Ambrose died in a crash and the cannibals had nothing to do with his disappearance. Anyone smell a class-action lawsuit here?

As Rick Moran points out, the appalling thing here is that the media went mute on the outrageous story:

It must be nice to be president. Every time you open your mouth, the world hangs on every word you utter. "Ev'ry word that I speak goes in the headlines; When I speak, all the papers hold their deadlines," penned Richard Rodgers and Moss Hart in their musical about FDR, 'I'd Rather Be Right." It must be a heady experience for a president.

Indeed, we sit back and listen to every word because it's likely another story that he made up. Of course, the real problem here is not the storyteller-in-chief but rather the media that lets him get away with it.

In other words, the same media that beats up Trump over minute details sits back and writes off Biden's stuff as just another day in the presidency of the old man with a bad memory. Again, it must be nice to have the media carry your water, your bags, your telepromoter, and everything else.

In the name of social justice defending people of color from White supremacy, I believe that the world's cannibal community should sue President Biden for defamation. Yes, the cannibals' lawyers should pronounce Biden's remarks as further manifestation that the colonists are at it again. The cannibals never killed nor ate Uncle Ambrose and they are tired of White supremacists hurting their brand. It turns out that the cannibals are victims and traumatized by the White man’s indecent accusation.

Image: Charles E. Gordon Fraser

Correction: This item incorrectly identified a cannibal tribe and has been updated.