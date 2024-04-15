Tax Day 2024 is only a prelude of what’s to come if Joe Biden stays for another term

Is this year’s tax season the calm before the real storm? Sure, it doesn’t feel like a calm (is anyone else seething or is it just me?), but compared to what Joe Biden has coming down the pike if he manages to “win” another election….

The details are below, from Grover Norquist today at Fox News:

Here are the massive tax increases coming your way in a second Biden term President Biden…wants to wallop Americans with a $5 trillion tax increase. Biden’s written plan calls for a small business tax hike, a corporate tax hike, a capital gains and dividends tax hike, income tax hikes, energy tax hikes and even a second Death Tax on top of the first one. Biden would increase the corporate income tax from today’s 21% to 28%. That’s a higher tax rate than communist China and France and the U.K., each at 25%. Now add the average state corporate income tax at 4% and the average combined Biden rate would be 32%. That would be the second-highest corporate income tax in the developed world. Just below Colombia.

A “second Death Tax”? I think he’s getting a little ahead of himself; he’s not even been sentenced to the second death of his faith yet, so maybe “devout Catholic” Joe (in name only) better brush up on what his spiritual leaders have taught; here’s this, from Pope Benedict XVI:

True death, on the other hand, which is to be feared, is the death of the soul which the Book of Revelation calls ‘the second death’ (cf. Rv 20:14-15; 21:8). In fact, those who die in mortal sin without repentance, locked into their proud rejection of God’s love, exclude themselves from the Kingdom of life.

Oh, but those proposed taxes are only the beginning:

Biden also promises to increase the tax on Subchapter S corporations, partnerships and all ‘pass through’ businesses, most of them small businesses, to 39.6%. These employers pay their taxes through the personal income tax rate, not the corporate rate. Biden’s budget promises to increase the federal capital gains tax to 44.6%, the highest rate in 100 years.

And of course, the “unrealized gains” tax is still lurking—sure, you might not have brought in any income on a piece of property or an account, but if it increased in value, you’re still going to be taxed on it!

Now, while Norquist suggests this tax increase is going to cost we the people an extra $5 trillion, the Committee on Ways and Means asserts the price is closer to $7 trillion:

Hidden inside President Biden’s Fiscal Year (FY) 2025 Budget is the revelation that he will increase taxes by a whopping $7 trillion, thanks to a range of tax increases and the expiration of Republicans’ 2017 tax reform.

The apportioned taxes required by the Constitution? In your dreams.

The foundational ethos of no taxation without representation? Not in this remade “America.”

Here’s the solution, and it’s really simple—at least in theory, if state legislatures and governors actually did something worthwhile—state laws establishing gold and silver as legal tender, and state laws nullifying any authority the IRS may think it has. (We all know the federal Congress has absolutely no intention of stopping this runaway bullet train.)

Because who can afford to live under the Big Guy anymore? Certainly not me.

