Stand and respect the anthem

Iowa beat LSU and lots of people watched the game. Great story, except for the LSU team remaining in the locker during the national anthem. So I stand with Governor Landry on this issue. This is the story:

Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry urged state officials to enact a policy that requires student-athletes to be present for the national anthem after the LSU women’s basketball team received harsh backlash for missing the national anthem before its regional final game against Iowa Monday night. The Republican governor became the latest figure to call out the Tigers for being noticeably absent during the national anthem. ‘My mother coached women’s high school basketball during the height of desegregation, no one has a greater respect for the sport and for Coach [Kim] Mulkey,’ Landry wrote in a post on X. ‘However, above respect for that game is a deeper respect for those that serve to protect us and unite us under one flag! ‘It is time that all college boards, including Regent, put a policy in place that student athletes be present for the national anthem or risk their athletic scholarship! This is a matter of respect that all collegiate coaches should instill.’

Good point governor. Thank you for standing up for the flag and anthem.

Like so many of you, I am sick and tired of athletes sticking their politics into sports. They should practice their politics on their own time rather than bringing it into a championship game. Of course, they bring it to our TV because they probably wouldn’t get much of an audience on their own.

Yes, condition their scholarships on showing respect for the country. Also, do something about an education system that teaches kids to hate their country—ironically the same country that gives them opportunities they wouldn’t have anywhere else.

As for Coach Mulkey, I’m surprised that she didn’t know about the timing of the national anthem. I’m disappointed with her explanation.

I am tired of these athletes, and it’s time to take them to their airport with a one-way ticket to the country of their choice.

P.S. Check out my blog for posts, podcasts, and videos.

Image: Free image, Pixabay license, no attribution required.