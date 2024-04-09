So the CDC knew all along about those 780,000 side effects to its COVID vaccine as it was assuring us it was 'safe'
Does anyone in "public service" ever get busted for lying to the public?
It would seem not, based on a report that the Centers for Disease Control covered up 780,000 reports of significant side effects, such as seizures, tinnitius, and facial paralysis, from the COVID vaccine it was foisting onto the often hesitant public, oilily assuring that it was "safe and effective," and anyone questioning that was an "anti-vaxxer."
According to Epoch Times, as seen on The Jewish Voice:
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has released previously hidden reports of facial paralysis and other adverse events following COVID-19 vaccination.
The 780,000 reports were received shortly after the COVID-19 vaccines were rolled out and show that people experienced a wide range of post-vaccination problems, including heart inflammation, miscarriages, and seizures.
“Loss of consciousness and seizure immediately following injection. Went to ER by ambulance,” one person reported.
Another stated, “Diagnosed with Bells Palsy today due to left-sided facial numbness and paralysis.”
People lodged the reports with V-safe, a text-message system created by the CDC to monitor for possible side effects of COVID-19 vaccines.
The CDC, for years, declined to make the V-safe data public, instead publishing studies that described the reports as providing reassurance about the safety of the vaccines.
Meanwhile, as these reports flowed in, they were out telling the public that COVID vaccines, which had never been subject to clinical trials, were "safe and effective." They even recommended that babies get them. The top of their website for this tells the public this:
What You Need to Know
- COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective.
- During the COVID-19 pandemic, hundreds of millions of people in the United States received COVID-19 vaccines under the most intense safety monitoring in U.S. history.
- CDC, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and other federal agencies continue to monitor the safety of the updated COVID-19 vaccines and will share information with the public as it becomes available.
- CDC recommends everyone ages 6 months and older get an updated COVID-19 vaccine to protect against serious illness.
Had enough? They were lying all along. And nearly a million people suffered from it, some with very serious side effects such as facial paralysis, miscarriages, seizures, Bell's Palsy, shortness of breath, heart palpitations and other serious side effects.
And while this was not in the Epoch Times report, we all know about the young athletes and other young people who mysteriously dropped dead after taking the vaccines. We haven't heard much of that happening now -- nor have we heard much about people taking that vaccine anymore. The Epoch Times report said that about 8% of those taking the vaccine reported these side effects.
That's a defective product. Were the government not involved, a company putting out a product that had that high of a rate of negative reactions and side effects would have been yanked from the market. We've seen it in vitamin and herb supplements with much less in the way of bad side effects than this. But CDC just kept pushing this vaccine and pushing it.
Worse still, their lying was the basis for vaccine mandates for this defective product that meted severe penalties on those who resisted -- top soldiers were cast out of the military and others lost jobs or were unable to obtain them. Many were denied the right to fly on airlines or go to school, for their resistence. And all along, their true medical conditions were never considered, as many simply can't handle vaccines well, or are under doctor's orders to avoid vaccines due to other conditions, or simply aren't confident in public statements that the vaccines are safe. The choice was either to take the vaccine or be isolated from society.
Now it comes out that 780,000 people suffered severe side effects as a result and they knew all along about it, yet pushed and pushed for that vaccine, falsely telling the public that it all was safe.
This isn't the only COVID-related lie that came from the government. Rand Paul has an op-ed on Fox News pointing out that public health official also lied about the origin of COVID itself.
Is there anything the CDC can say at this late point that would ever be believed by the public? With this kind of credibility compromise, it's time to remove its advisory functions, if not just shut the agency down.
Image: Government logo / fair use