So the CDC knew all along about those 780,000 side effects to its COVID vaccine as it was assuring us it was 'safe'

Does anyone in "public service" ever get busted for lying to the public?

It would seem not, based on a report that the Centers for Disease Control covered up 780,000 reports of significant side effects, such as seizures, tinnitius, and facial paralysis, from the COVID vaccine it was foisting onto the often hesitant public, oilily assuring that it was "safe and effective," and anyone questioning that was an "anti-vaxxer."

According to Epoch Times, as seen on The Jewish Voice:

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has released previously hidden reports of facial paralysis and other adverse events following COVID-19 vaccination. The 780,000 reports were received shortly after the COVID-19 vaccines were rolled out and show that people experienced a wide range of post-vaccination problems, including heart inflammation, miscarriages, and seizures. “Loss of consciousness and seizure immediately following injection. Went to ER by ambulance,” one person reported. Another stated, “Diagnosed with Bells Palsy today due to left-sided facial numbness and paralysis.” People lodged the reports with V-safe, a text-message system created by the CDC to monitor for possible side effects of COVID-19 vaccines. The CDC, for years, declined to make the V-safe data public, instead publishing studies that described the reports as providing reassurance about the safety of the vaccines.

Meanwhile, as these reports flowed in, they were out telling the public that COVID vaccines, which had never been subject to clinical trials, were "safe and effective." They even recommended that babies get them. The top of their website for this tells the public this: