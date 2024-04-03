Small change in Nebraska election law could throw the presidential election to Trump

Yesterday, Nebraska’s Republican governor endorsed legislation that could affect the presidential election and reinstall Donald Trump in the Oval Office. Ben Whedon reports in Just the News:

Nebraska GOP Gov. Jim Pillen on Tuesday endorsed legislation that would impose a "winner-take-all" system of allocating the state's electoral votes in presidential elections.

The state currently allocates its votes by congressional district, leaving open the possibility that Democrats may notch at least one electoral vote in the deep red due to the purple status of the 2nd District. State Republican Sen. Loren Lippincott introduced the legislation in January.

"I am a strong supporter of Senator Lippincott's winner-take-all (LB 764) and have been from the start," Pillen said in a statement. "It would bring Nebraska into line with 48 of our fellow states, better reflect the founders' intent, and ensure our state speaks with one unified voice in presidential elections."

"I call upon fellow Republicans in the Legislature to pass this bill to my desk so I can sign it into law," he concluded.