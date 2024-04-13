Ridding America of CRT/DEI

The battle to rid America of the insidious indoctrination by the Left of CRT/DEI is like a chess match. But the prize is not a trophy or a title. It is the strengthening of the Left's effort to make tribalism a fundamental force in American politics.

For any who have watched a high-level chess match, there is almost always a point in the match where the experts claim that one side has made a mistake and seriously jeopardized their position.

Such is the case in the ongoing chess match to institutionalize CRT/DEI into American government and culture. The Left, through the vehicle of the Department of Defense, omitted the phrase “Duty, Honor, Country” from the mission statement of the United States Military Academy.

The clarion call of “Duty, Honor, Country” is well recognized by most of the American people, especially those associated with, or serving in, the military. In today's political discourse, much of the "noise" centers around constitutionality, government corruption, political chasms, and other less well-defined issues. But “Duty, Honor, Country” hits a resonant chord with most Americans. It challenges us to remember our roots.

Only a few of the organizations trying to battle CRT/DEI indoctrination picked up on this opportunity. To hold the nation's attention, even for just a few days, is an opportunity not to be passed over.

The target for striking out against CRT/DEI is the budgets that support those advocating for it. The Florida legislature pointed the way by directing that no state university may allocate or expend funds to operate or champion any CRT/DEI programs. Texas followed soon thereafter with a similar law. Many corporations are now eliminating their politically pandering CRT/DEI programs. It's just bad business.

Eliminating budgets is the most destructive force against any unwanted social program. Budgets are the lifeblood of any government undertaking. America should have flooded the Congress with letters, phone calls, emails, and texts. We should have demanded that government budgets supporting CRT/DEI be eliminated.

CRT/DEI seeks to divide our lives along the lines of race and ethnicity. It is an evil philosophy contrary to the American ethic of merit as the driving force in our society. Meritocracy is to slowly disappear from our vocabulary. The Marxists are smiling at the prospect of a class-driven social structure in America.

The Left made a bad move in removing “Duty, Honor, Country” from one of our core institutions.

They made a mistake.

And we failed to capitalize.

Image: Randy Robertson