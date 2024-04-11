Rep suggests black Americans shouldn’t pay taxes

Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas) suggested during an appearance on a recent “Black Lawyers Podcast” that “Black Americans should be exempt from paying taxes as a form of reparations.” That would be a good gig if you could get it, although she does admit that many Blacks do not currently pay taxes due to lower incomes.

Crockett, no relation to Davy, also said that blacks are owed “for the labor that was stolen and killed and all the other things.” I’m not sure what “and killed and all the other things” means, but whatever.

I must admit that this is a unique proposal, though it is somewhat mindful of one I rather satirically suggested a decade ago that Democrats might put forth.

What’s next? Will, say, California or Minnesota soon enact legislation that would exempt all Peoples of Color (POC) from paying income taxes? If so, the state could become a “POC Sanctuary.” (That would add to the long list of people and actions for which these states are already a sanctuary.) Perhaps New York or Illinois will announce that henceforth, it will no longer burden the LGBT community with sales taxes. Can’t wait to see how a governor would attempt to implement that policy! Maybe indigenous folks and Pacific Islanders should be exempt from paying estate taxes? The possibilities are endless, though the results would be the same: a more divided, amoral, and impoverished America.

I strongly doubt, however, that any government will sign off on anything that could reduce its revenue. At this point, it’s more likely that it would simply double the tax rate for white people or Christians. (Quadruple the tax rate for white Christians?)

Oddly, the mainstream media never talk about how taxes “disproportionately” affect the wealthy. And rarely is the fact brought up, at least in a positive light, that no one in states like South Dakota, Texas, and Florida pays income taxes. Now that is equity.

And then there are illegal aliens, who don’t pay taxes but do get benefits, making them possibly the only group in history to have representation without taxation!

Image: pasja1000 via Pixabay, Pixabay License.