Released Israeli hostage alleges that isn’t wasn’t Hamas that abducted her, but the ‘civilians’ of Gaza

As if you needed any more proof that “Palestinian civilians” are all too often de facto terrorists, here it is, from an article at the Jewish News Syndicate:

Freed Israeli hostage: ‘Gazan civilians sold me to Hamas’ Nili Margalit, 42, on a tour of Europe to raise awareness of the 133 Israeli hostages still in captivity, told France’s Le Point magazine on Monday that it was Palestinian Arab civilians, not Hamas, who abducted her from her home in Nir Oz on Oct. 7. ‘They negotiated with Hamas to sell me. When they were paid, I was taken straight into a tunnel,’ she said.

First of all, using the word civilian implies civility—and there’s nothing civil about kidnapping children, women, and grandparents, and then selling them to a terrorist group to be used as sex slaves, bargaining chips, and human shields.

But apart from that, when the referendum on political leadership you don’t like becomes electing a terrorist group to “govern” instead, I’d say at that point, you’re just as guilty as the crimes committed by the regime you helped install. Cough, Democrat voters, cough cough. For context, here’s how The Washington Post reported on the political turmoil of Gaza between Fatah and Hamas:

In 2006, the Palestinian political entity operating in the West Bank and Gaza staged elections. … The election yielded a shock victory for Hamas, which won the most seats with some 44 percent of the vote. … ‘Mostly, they were voting for opposition and voting against Fatah...’ Mustafa Barghouti, an outspoken, independent Palestinian politician then and now, told CNN at the time.

Okay so apparently, these Hamas voters didn’t necessarily agree with the slaughter of Christians and Jews (jihad) promised by Hamas in their foundational 1988 Hamas Covenant, but because they hated the other guy (Mahmoud Abbas) that much, they’d put their vote behind literal terrorists continuously waging war against Israeli civilians. Sounds about right for useful idiots—again, cough, Democrat voters, cough cough. (This isn’t to conflate Donald Trump with Abbas but to point out that terrorist enablers often resort to the same justifications as to why they support evil regimes.)

As an online commenter pointed out, “Palestinian civilians” have a long history of acting just like the terrorists:

The Dawson’s Field Hijackings in 1970? Palestinians. The Munich Olympic Massacre in 1972? Palestinians. The Ma’alot Massacre in 1974? Palestinians. The Air France Flight 139 Hijacking / Entebbe Hostage Situation in 1976? Palestinians. The TWA Flight 847 Hijacking in 1985? Palestinians. The Achille Lauro Hijacking / Leon Klinghoffer Murder in 1985? Palestinians. That’s just a FEW of the atrocities committed by PALESTINIANS before Hamas was formed. There have been a great many more, both before and since Hamas took over. I have no sympathy for a population that is terroristic by nature, or design. Palestinians are NOT innocent. Hamas is doing exactly what the population wants them to do.

Perhaps you remember this? “Palestinian civilians” celebrating the 9/11 attack?

Hate on 9/11: Actual footage of some #Palestinians celebrating the 9/11 terrorist attacks against the United States in 2001. This footage was shown on CNN, MSNBC and FOX News. Still today, there are voices in Palestinian society who repeatedly embrace and praise terrorism - (1/2) pic.twitter.com/cvySp5HqMG — StandWithUs (@StandWithUs) September 11, 2022

Just the other day, Amnesty International posthumously remembered another “Palestinian civilian,” a “writer” who died while in Israeli custody—that man was… Walid Daqqa.

Hamas by any other name is still… Hamas.

