Ready for $100 a barrel oil again?

What could be more 'Biden' than higher prices at the pump?

That's what's coming, according to a comprehensive report of oil trends by a group of Bloomberg News reporters.

When oil jumped above $90 a barrel just days ago, military tensions between Israel and Iran were the immediate trigger. But the rally’s foundations went deeper — to global supply shocks that are intensifying fears of a commodity-driven inflation resurgence.A recent move by Mexico to slash its crude exports is compounding a global squeeze, prompting refiners in the US — the world’s biggest oil producer — to consume more domestic barrels. American sanctions have stranded Russian cargoes at sea, with Venezuelan supply a potential next target. Houthi rebel attacks on tankers in the Red Sea have delayed crude shipments. And despite the turmoil, OPEC and its allies are sticking with their production cuts.

Add to it the granddaddy of them all, Joe Biden's shutdown of American oil companies drilling on public land, and oil supply is naturally going to be constrained, and prices will go up.

Which is quite a fine mess Joe Biden has gotten us into right as he's running for re-election.

Every last one of these developments is the result of missteps in Biden's foreign policy. Why exactly, hasn't he threatened to shut down the border and trade with Mexico as President Trump did, if not for the illegals crossing over, but for Mexico's decision to cut back on oil production? Seems he could have done something there -- and it all happened right under his nose.

As for Venezuela, his policy team's feckless decision to drop sanctions in exchange for free and fair elections in Venezuela has come to bust. Venezuela is not going to have free or fair elections, but now Biden's only course of action is to restore energy sanctions on Venezuelan crude, driving prices higher, or else not restore sanctions, making himself look hopelessly weak and Carteresque. That was a corner he backed himself into.

As for Russia, sanctions are always a double-edged sword, driving up prices while encouraging go-arounds by the miscreant nation. Sanctions are one thing but higher prices always come with the package, raising questions as to why that was the weapon of choice against Putin. The Bloomberg report also notes that a major pipeline was disrupted, possibly the Nordstream II, but perhaps something else. These problems fall in the same category.

As for the Arab oil states, well, he blew up that bridge a long time ago, alienating them by supporting Iran in the quest for that all-important Iran Deal, and they've put the oil squeeze on him, too.

Oil is fungible, so even if the U.S. is not a buyer of all these crudes not being produced, it's priced globally, and all of these prices are going up.

Nice job, Biden. The one thing you can do to fix this situation is to drop all of the executive orders to restrict drilling on public lands, restore the Keystone XL pipeline from Canada, and admit you were wrong.

Now the prices go up for Americans at the pump. See how that serves you on Election Day.

Image: Pixabay / Pixabay License