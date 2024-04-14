Progressives push gun control after mass shootings, ignoring the root of the problem

Nearly every day we hear about another shooting. Or knife attack. But gun control (or knife control) is not the answer.

It will never work, will only leave the innocent unable to defend themselves or their loved ones.

The only remedy is returning to traditional values, morality, common sense ... sanity.

When kids are taught not to have pride in their country, to actually disdain their country, when faith and religion are mocked, when we are told all white people are racist and that society is bigoted, sexist, homophobic, transphobic, Islamophobic, etc., etc., etc., what do you think is going to happen?

When we are told everything is a crisis, when we are waiting for the next pandemic, when we are told we are destroying the earth, and that the man-abused climate will soon turn the planet into a smoldering cinder, what do you think is going to happen?

When we think so little of ourselves that we are unwilling to even secure our own border, what do you think is going to happen?

When we devalue life, support abortion up to the time of birth (or maybe a bit after), provide euthanasia and medically assisted suicide (or MAID, Medical Assistance In Death), what other result could there be?

When those who tell the truth are savaged and liars are rewarded, what other result could there be?

When crime isn't punished, but patriotism is, what other result could there be?

No, guns aren't the problem, and in fact have often provided the solution. (Think of the elderly, petite, and infirm defending themselves from violent criminals — or of the American Revolution, Civil War, or World Wars I and II, for example.) And knives aren't the problem, either. Neither are ropes, candlesticks, baseball bats, and anything else that could be used as a weapon.

No, the problem is our progressive society. The problem is it has been fundamentally transformed. There are countless communities where folks never used to lock their doors at night that now leave them locked during the day.

We don't need gun control. And we certainly don't need thought control. What we do need is self-control, a stronger spine, a return to God and traditional values … and far fewer leftists with power.

Image: Pixabay / Pixabay License