People should remember what Barack Obama and Robert Gates said about Joe Biden

At one time, Barack Obama actually uttered truthful words—he said “don’t underestimate Joe’s ability to f–k things up.” Robert Gates said Biden has been wrong on “every” foreign policy decision throughout his long career as a politician.

The media and other Democrats pretend that they are very concerned about misinformation (lies) because it can mislead the public on the upcoming election—but they perpetuate misinformation every day as they seek to interfere in the election. They are much more dangerous to our survival as a great country than Russia or China.

Lie: Biden inherited a disastrous economy and his policies turned it around.

Fact: The economy was soaring the last eight months of 2020, after a short two month recession, and inflation remained below 2%.

Lies: The inflation was transitional; caused by supply chain disruptions; caused by the Russian war.

Facts: Inflation was low throughout President Trump’s term despite COVID. It soared as soon as Biden took office. Biden campaigned on destroying the oil and other industries, and has focused on that destruction since day one. Biden sent the message to oil traders and producers throughout the world that we weren’t going to compete. Today crude oil remains over 100% higher than the day he was (s)elected. He compounded the inflation problem with all his spending programs, which focuses greatly on giving huge kickbacks to green pushers.

The higher oil prices cause inflation throughout the world, and especially harm the poor and middle classes, about which Biden pretends to care.

The higher oil prices also have substantially helped Russia and Iran finance destruction; Biden further helped Iran and Russia by lifting sanctions Trump had imposed on the regimes.

A good or intelligent president would fix things that he had screwed up and reverse course. That is not Biden. Results don’t matter, only the agenda—he is doubling down. He recently blocked LNG exports, which helps Russia and harms Europe; he also blocked drilling on 13 million acres in Alaska. It shows he doesn’t care about the destruction he is causing.

Trump was securing peace in the Middle East with the Abraham Accords, and Biden screwed it up.

Lie: The crisis at the border has existed for years. It is not Biden’s fault.

Fact: Biden inherited a fairly secure border under existing law and the existing Trump executive orders. Biden ran on opening the border, and on day one he issued executive orders to reverse Trump’s work. The result is a massive compounding disaster with millions of illegals flooding our country with little or no vetting. A good and intelligent president would recognize that he screwed up and reverse his executive orders…but again, that is not Biden. He perpetuates more lies by blaming Trump and Republicans for the problem.

Lie: Trump’s tax rate cuts cost the government trillions and only helped the rich.

Fact: The tax rate cuts have greatly increased revenue to the government and helped almost everyone.

Lie: Trump is a dictator.

Fact: Trump worked hard to give the freedom, power, and money back to the people as fast as he could. That is the opposite of what a dictator would do. His policies brought peace and prosperity to most of the people, especially the poor and middle classes.

It is Biden who functions as a dictator. He forces people to pay off the student debts of others to buy votes. He and his EPA impose dictatorial edicts to take away our choice to buy gas vehicles. He takes away peoples’ choice to buy more reasonably priced health insurance.

52 years ago, Congress passed Title IX legislation that substantially helped women’s sports. Now, Biden and his education department have dictatorially rewritten the law to force women and girls to compete with men and share their locker rooms with people who are sporting a penis. (Hint: Science asserts those are men, no matter how they feel.)

Lie: Trump supporters are members of a cult.

Fact: We like lower taxes, fewer regulations, smaller government, freedom of choice on health care, freedom of choice on schools, and freedom of choice on types of cars and appliances we use. Those are logical goals based on common sense and experience.

The cultists are people who believe politicians and bureaucrats can control temperatures, sea levels, and storm activity. They repeat the talking point that the science is settled no matter how many dire predictions have been completely wrong.

Big city politicians in sanctuary cities are whining about how damaging all the illegals flooding their cities are but that hasn’t stopped USA Today from putting out a piece of pure propaganda about how the mass invasion of foreigners (they forget the word illegal) is restoring those cities. Here’s how my local paper ran the same article:

Immigrants fuels post-pandemic growth in cities around the US Major cities around the country are experiencing a post-pandemic population revival, with immigrants driving much of the growth, according to a report released this week.

It is a blatant lie to mislead voters and interfere in elections. The title should have been… Illegal immigration is fueling massive problems in sanctuary cities and beyond throughout the U.S.

Here is a joke of a piece in The Washington Post that says the CEO of Google doesn’t allow politics at the company. Their whole business is controlling what people see based on politics, and their agenda is the Democrat agenda as they constantly interfere in elections

Summary: Every day, lies are spread through the media to interfere in our elections. They catch and kill truthful stories that are supportive of Trump and Republicans, and catch and kill negative stories about Biden and Democrats. They do not care about misinformation at all. They only care about power for Democrats and their destructive agenda to remake and destroy America.





