People rising up to rescue America

On the evening of April 6, 2024, an event for President Trump in Florida raised about $50 million. Earlier the same day, Republicans in Colorado held their State Assembly in Pueblo, Colorado.

Both events — one ritzy and glitzy, the other humble and focused on process — had something important in common: individuals stepped up to serve and donate when they had never done so before.

Lara Trump said on Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo that some of the people who came to the event in Florida contributed at a level that they never had before.

As a delegate to the State Assembly at the State Fairgrounds in Pueblo, Colorado, I noticed all the Coloradoans who showed up as candidates ready to run for office when they never had run before. To me, that stood out after all the processes of the assembly and the speechifying — Congresswoman Lauren Boebert and Congressman Matt Gaetz keynoted — and jockeying for position were done and we were headed home.

Also, my husband Peter commented that several individuals told him the same story as his own about how they had decided to run for office at this time. They had not intended to seek office but had wished for someone else to do it instead. When no one did, they felt called to run, so they stepped up. Most of them were running for county or state offices, wanting to rescue Colorado and save the USA.

Greg Lopez, former mayor of Parker, Colorado, has been in the news recently as the person who was picked to be a placeholder in Congress for Rep. Ken Buck’s seat in CD4. He expressed that he felt led to step up just to be a placeholder, and not to run for office later, which is unusual for someone who has run for office numerous times. His doing so enabled Rep. Lauren Boebert to serve out her term for CD3 on Colorado’s western slope and wait to participate in the primary for CD4 on Colorado’s eastern plains in June. (“Colorado Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert will appear in the first position on the Republican primary ballot for the Fourth Congressional District,” according to Just the News.)

So why is all this goodwill arising at this time? My theory is that God is saving the USA, and He is calling some people to serve as candidates and other people to support candidates. My theory is informed by what leaders and prophetic voices in the Christian community have been saying about these things.

Flashpoint is a program where guests share what is going on at the nexus of politics and faith. During a January Flashpoint episode, when the Iowa Primary was going on during a cold snap, host Gene Bailey talked with Dutch Sheets of Dutch Sheets Ministries. Sheets said, “The American People are waking up, Gene. They just are.”

Bailey asked him to talk about praying. Sheets said, “I try to keep it in a vein that is Kingdom-minded, not political. ... You can pray without politicizing it just by praying for truth, praying for integrity, praying for wisdom, praying for God to turn the nation. He knows how to do it. He knows how to orchestrate things. The one thing I pray about very specifically is I pray against deception.”

He also said he prays for protection for President Trump, and he went on to pray, at Bailey’s request, with the other guests and the audience.

During the same show, Pastor Hank Kunneman, of Lord of Hosts Church in Nebraska, a Prophet, said to Bailey, “America’s had enough. ... Even though it’s cold outside, there’s a fire burning inside us. We want our country back. We want our freedom. We want election integrity. We want closed borders. The list goes on and on and on, and what the Democrats have done, and the RINOs, is touch people at a personal level, and we say enough.”

After a discussion of prophecies and dreams concerning the election, Bailey interpreted to the audience, “You have a part to do. We have a responsibility. You have skin in this game.”

Lance Wallnau (LanceWallnau.com) said, “This time the Church is on the front lines, and they are trying desperately to suppress Christian engagement. They’ve made a full-court decision that they’re going to go after Christian Nationalism. ... This is the year the Church shows up.”

Bailey concluded, “That should be encouraging. It ought to light you up, man. This is what we’re seeing. God is on the move. Listen, we have our part to play.”

God is raising people up for that purpose, to serve and to donate.

CS Boddie writes for Meadowlark Press, LLC.

Image: JSMed via Pixabay, Pixabay License.