April 15, 2024
Peddling fear with rosary in hand
Does anyone remember the 2020 campaign?
I mean the one where one candidate hid in the basement and walked out to buy ice cream once in awhile.
Yes, the "moderate" or the man who was going to make things normal again after the chaotic Trump presidency.
Yes, Scranton Joe who walked with a rosary and was going to bring us together by getting everyone to work together.
Well, the moderate never never lived up to the billing. Instead, he's governed more like Bernie Sanders or Beto O'Rourke. Everything we feared about a socialist Sanders presidency or anti-AR-15 Robert Francis O'Rourke performance is coming true with Joe Biden.
The so-called "moderate" is now buying votes by cancelling college loans and having the first lady tell the LGBTQ crowd that #45 is a bully:
Jill Biden on Friday blasted Donald Trump as 'dangerous' and a 'bully,' calling on voters to 'fight like h***' to give her husband Joe Biden a second term.The first lady, speaking to volunteers of the Human Rights Campaign, described her husband as a champion of LGBTQ rights and Trump as 'dangerous' to the community.'Donald Trump is a bully,' she said to cheers from the crowd. 'He is dangerous to the LGBTQ community, to our families, to our country and we cannot let him win. We have to fight like h*** until Joe and Kamala have another term.'
Really Jill? You want to stay in the White House that badly?
Does anyone remember President Trump targeting the LGBTQers? I don't.
He did say that men shouldn't compete in women's sports which is something that most Americans believe, according to polls.
Overall, the Trump presidency was better for the LGBTQers than the Biden term. These citizens paid less for food and gasoline. There was more order on the border and the world seemed a bit more calm.
Mrs. Biden reminded them that "...marriage equality is now the law of the land, gay men can donate blood, trans Americans can serve in military, and end convergent [sic] therapy."
Again, was any of that threatened by the Trump presidency? Any gay men denied donating blood? The blood truck comes by our church 2-3 times a year and I never saw a sign like "gays need not donate."
So the fear machine is roaring forward. They can't ask you to vote for them on their record, so they want you to vote against Trump.
In the meantime, the moderate who was going to bring together has a master’s in division and a Ph.D. in peddling fear.
And he does it all rosary in hand!
P.S.: Check out my blog for posts, podcasts and videos.
Image: Pexels / Pexels License