Our beloved grandmother didn't carry the nuclear codes

Let me put on my grandson hat. President Biden reminds me of my late grandmother. We called her "Abuela Senda" and everyone loved her stories. She was born in 1892 when Cuba was still a Spanish colony. She remembered all those parades when Cuba became an independent nation in 1902. She had my father and two more sons during the Great Depression that devastated Cuba too. She was a wonderful storyteller, from hurricanes hitting the island to how my grandfather stole her heart. She was a charm until age caught up with her and the stories were no longer real. We would hear the stories, look at each other and move on.

Well, it was sad to see it happen to our beloved grandmother. It's scary to see it happen to the man with the nuclear codes around him.

As you know, President Biden took storytelling to another level. This is the story:

Joe Biden suggested his war hero uncle may have met a grisly end among flesh-eating savages after his plane went down over Papua New Guinea in World War II. The president said there were 'a lot of cannibals at the time' in the area where his uncle Ambrose J. Finnegan's plane crashed in the 1940s -- and his remains were never located. However, Biden's account was inconsistent with Pentagon records which showed the plane was not 'shot down' as he said. According to his own Defense Department it was a 'courier' flight that suffered engine failure and ditched in the ocean off Papua New Guinea on May 14, 1944. His uncle was a passenger rather than the pilot. Biden made the 'cannibal' comments on a trip to Scranton, Pennsylvania where he visited a war memorial bearing the name of his relative, who was known by the family as 'Uncle Bosie'. The president said: '(He) got shot down in an area where there were a lot of cannibals at the time. They never recovered his body. 'But the government went back when I was down there and they checked and found parts of the plane and the like.'

Another one of Joe's tales. What makes this tale more obscene is that he used the Atlantic cemetery story about Trump calling soldiers losers. My guess is that someone in the White House wrote the bit about Trump and then Biden's imagination ran wild. I don't know but that's my guess.

So when will we hear that Jill was killed in a car crash years ago? Sorry for the ugly example but this man's mind is only getting worse. Who knows what’s next? Hunter killed in Iraq?

What keeps the Democrats on board? Probably fears of VP Harris assuming the presidency and facing real questions in the middle of the campaign. Or maybe the reality that the VP is the only Plan B.

We are living in scary times, and that's no joke, man.

Image: Gage Skidmore