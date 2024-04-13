Oh, to be a fly on the wall when Fani Willis met Kamala Harris ...

Was the garbage prosecution of President Trump in Georgia something Kamala Harris cooked up with her best bud Fani Willis?

That's what congressional investigators are seeing.

According to Raw Story, citing Newsweek:

Embattled Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis met with Vice President Kamala Harris before she indicted Donald Trump in his election interference case, according to a lawyer who shared White House records during a Georgia Senate hearing. The meeting, according to Attorney Ashley Merchant's testimony, took place on February 28, 2023, just months before Willis indicted Trump in August of that year, Newsweek reported.

Well what a coincidence. Since when does the vice president of the United States meet with a lowly district attorney over anything, really, given the separation local, state and federal jurisdictions? It sounds like the pair giggled their way into it together.

But it's just like Harris to be involved in something of this sort.

Back in California when she was state attorney general, she plotted with everyone from the Los Angeles Police Department to get free police protection even when she went out partying, to the governor's office, conspiring to keep prisoners in prison past their terms in order to ensure that they served as firefighters for the coming fire season.

She wiped out critical evidence in a death penalty case and threw dozens of petty drug offenders in prison in order to get the Democrat governor's soft-on-crime polling numbers up.

After that, she gave many indications of being in on the Jussie Smollett racial hoax in a bid to smear MAGA and Get Trump.

Seems she's always in on some colorful plot, and who better for the purpose this time than Fani Willis herself, a running joke as a prosecutor in her own right.

One wonders what the depth of the friendship was, given how much the pair had in common, mixing business with pleasure.

Harris slept her way to the top with political kingmaker Willie Brown and partied with the Pacific Heights set in San Francisco, apparently selling her 'wares' for power, while Willis slept around with traffic attorney Nathan Wade as a sort of toyboy tool, taking cruises, and then promoted him to chief prosecutor of President Trump to Get Trump, mixing business with pleasure again.

Both have viewed the law as something to be abused, Harris with pot smokers thrown into prison for long terms and others, Willis with her complete garbage prosecution of President Trump.

Both had communist fathers active in the intellectual and radical activist communities of their times. Both have zero scruples and flexible morals.

Willis, though, seems stupider than even Harris, though that's arguable, raising questions as to whether this was a girl's night out affair, or Harris finding and directing someone even more stupid than she is? We don't know. We do know they should be answering some questions about this.

How about it, Congress and mainstream media?

Image: Screen shot from Roland S. Martin video, via YouTube, and cropped Picryl public domain image.