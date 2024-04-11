NYT ignores the adage about stones and glass house and runs a hit piece on the Trump and National Enquirer

The New York Times recently published a hit piece on President Trump and The National Enquirer about how the two parties allegedly conspired to “catch and kill” a story about Trump allegedly paying off Stormy Daniels, a money-grubbing nuisance, for something that she claimed happened ten years before. From a promotional email I received today:

An editor who worked at The National Enquirer during Donald Trump’s first presidential campaign describes the tabloid’s ‘catch and kill’ campaign that is now at the heart of the former president’s criminal trial in Manhattan.

It is rich when the big media outlets like NYT, WaPo, NBC, ABC, CBS, or NPR rip The National Enquirer for catching and killing stories; these newspapers and media outlets catch and kill stories every day that would stand to hurt the image of Joe Biden, Hillary Clinton, or any other candidate for whom they are campaigning.

They caught and killed the story of the truthful Hunter Biden laptop with the help of federal bureaucrats. They caught and killed that story right before the 2020 election. Why hasn’t Joe Biden been sued by district attorneys and state AGs for spreading the lie that the laptop was Russian disinformation? The lie was clearly meant to interfere with an election. The contribution of the media and 50 former intelligence officials was worth a lot more than the $300,000 at the center of the “catch and kill” lawsuit—this story was ten years old! That letter from the intelligence officials was pure fraud, and very recent. Maybe Letitia James should have charged them since that was actual fraud.

The media catches and kills stories every day about how many people die at the border.

They catch and kill stories about Biden’s incompetence, and how hard it is for him to function. Instead, they pretend that he is an amazing president and his mental faculties are intact.

They catch and kill stories about how destructive Biden’s policies are, and how said policies have caused the rapid increase in inflation since he took office—especially his energy policies and all the slush funds for green pushers.

They catch and kill stories from people who tell the truth that the climate has always changed cyclically and naturally.

They catch and kill stories that tell how radical Democrat policies that allow abortion on demand are. Instead, they pretend they are sensible and popular.

They caught and killed any stories that dared disagree with the lies of Anthony Fauci and the dictatorial edicts during the Covid-19 era.

They catch and kill any stories that point out how dictatorial Biden’s policies are, and how Trump gave the power back to the people.

They catch and kill any stories that point out how Trump’s tax rate cuts helped almost everyone, and how they actually increased government revenue.

They not only catch and kill stories, but they also intentionally spread lies about Trump (like Russian collusion), and his voters, still calling January 6 an insurrection, hiding the truth that Trump recommended having National Guard troops that day… but Pelosi rejected the suggestion. Who is really responsible for the events that day?

So please, pardon me if I don’t care what a propagandist rag like NYT says when they trash the National Enquirer and continue their vendetta against Trump, while they campaign for career criminal and congenital liar Joe Biden.

