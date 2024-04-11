NPR, the home of preachy males and females

Back when we listened to the radio the old-fashioned way, I was a fan of NPR.

First, it was the only FM station and a clear signal in an office building. So I got to listen to the Clarence Thomas hearings and the memorable Ollie North performance in my office. The morning show with Bob Edwards was super, especially that Friday morning segment with Red Barber, the legendary voice of the Brooklyn Dodgers.

Second, I spent several years in the 1980s working and living in Mexico City, and the NPR shows were available on my short-wave radio via Armed Forces Radio. So I listened and enjoyed it a lot. Yes, it was liberal, but the women were not preachy, if you know what I mean.

So hello National Public Radio (NPR), Senior Editor Uri Berliner. He confirmed what everybody knew -- that the newsroom is "woke hell" on a mission to destroy the Trump presidency or to keep him from reelection. Here is a comment from Jonathan Turley:

Berliner details how NPR, like many media outlets, became openly activist after the election of Donald Trump to the point that the company now employs 87 registered Democrats in editorial positions but not a single Republican in its Washington, DC, headquarters. In his essay for The Free Press, Berliner notes that after Trump’s election in 2016, the most notable change was shutting down any skepticism or even curiosity about the truth of Democratic talking points in scandals like Russiagate. Berliner said that NPR “hitched our wagon” to Schiff and his now debunked claims. Berliner says that he was rebuffed in seeking a modicum of balance in the coverage about the coronavirus “lab leak theory,” the “Don’t Say Gay” bill, Hunter Biden’s laptop, and the 2016 Russia hoax.

Thank you, Mr. Berliner, but we kinda knew that by just listening. NPR, like so many others, has decided to write off all of those red counties between San Francisco and Washington D.C. Unlike the others who depend on advertising revenue, NPR is funded by federal funds and contributions from rich capitalist families who don't mind keeping a bunch of people on the radio who hate capitalism.

So I am out and many of you are out too. It's time to force NPR, and sister PBS, to sell advertising and compete that way. Maybe they will finally realize that half of the country does not look their 87-0 newsroom.

