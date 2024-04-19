NOLA police chief pushes for ‘gun-free zones’ in response to state’s new constitutional carry bill

Anne Kirkpatrick, the police chief for the city of New Orleans, “is one of the most tenured police executives in the country,” which is just code for: seasoned bureaucrat hired by city officials. And you know what that means? There’s a very simple and easy solution to this problem.

First though, the story, from AWR Hawkins at Breitbart:

New Orleans police Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick wants gun-free zones within the city where even licensed concealed carriers would be barred from carrying for self-defense. 4WWL reported that Kirkpatrick is pushing the zones in response to the constitutional carry bill signed by Gov. Jeff Landry (R) on March 5, 2024.

Per Hawkins, Kirkpatrick said the bill would “reverse strides” because there is “too much gun violence as it is in the city.” For context, New Orleans had the highest murder rate in the country in 2022, and while the FBI alleged a drop in 2023, independent analysts did some fact-checking and found otherwise. I’m not quite sure how Kirkpatrick is considered qualified to propose law enforcement suggestions based on her total misassessment of reality—she can’t possibly have a worse record because it doesn’t get much worse than have the literally highest murder rate in the country, but that’s beside the point—the violence of the city is because Democrats run the place, implementing their stupid ideas, and of course, wherever Democrats and their asinine policies go, chaos, mayhem, and death ensue.

Now, Kirkpatrick’s plan to create these gun-free zones is via the legislature in a bill sponsored by a NOLA Democrat, which will likely not make it very far because both chambers are controlled by Republicans, and so is the executive power of the pen (Gov. Landry).

But regardless of what is likely to be a failure, Kirkpatrick needs to go, and I have a very simple and easy solution for that—as I mentioned above, she’s a police chief, and unlike a duly-elected sheriff of Orleans Parish, Kirkpatrick was hired not by the people, but by city officials. She is a bureaucrat and not a civil servant, despite the shiny law enforcement badge she wears. As a side note, this is why I’m a firm believer in a return to the constitutional values of this nation and the elimination of bureaucratic police departments, with all law enforcement responsibilities being restored to their original owners and delegated once again, exclusively, to the elected sheriffs and their chosen deputies— all good cops in the the bureaucracies of city forces ought to make a swift exit and serve their communities in the best way possible. (This is also the solution to abolishing the FBI, which is unconstitutional and riddled with anti-Americanism too.)

And, what all of this means, is that Kirkpatrick can simply be fired. But…out of the seven officials who sit on the council (five members and two members-at-large), all seven are Democrats, which means they’re not going to just fire their anti-gun activist police chief—unless they feel the pressure. This is where that Republican legislature, and that Republican governor with the executive power of the pen, comes into play.

The state should quickly cut off the tens of millions of dollars it doles out to the city of New Orleans, until the Democrats get in line with respecting a person’s right to self-defense.

Sure it’s not the go-along-to-get-along posture, but that’s not really my style.

And, any punitive actions taken by the state aren’t undermining the will of the people, because the people didn’t hire (elect) Kirkpatrick.

Now, there is a flaw in my plan, and that is that it requires the Republicans to actually have a spine and do something worthwhile.

Image: Free image, Pixabay license, no atttribution required.